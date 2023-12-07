Sam goes on to describe the over two years of doctors' visits where she tried to find the cause of her debilitating tiredness. "I tried to tell [my doctor] about how it wasn't just regular sleepiness, it was, like, excessive sleepiness, to the point where when it happened, I needed to lay down immediately," she says. "And he once again was like, 'Yep, it's just 'cause you're overweight.'"