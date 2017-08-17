Why The Hell Are Australia And New Zealand Fighting?

Australia's second highest-ranking politician turned out to be a Kiwi, and apparently it's a cunning NZ plot.

Australia's second-highest ranking politician was, until this week, a citizen of New Zealand, unbeknownst even to him. That fact has caused the government to accuse the Labor opposition of treachery for allegedly conspiring with the New Zealand opposition to bring the Australian government down by pointing out this little bit of information, and threatening Joyce's seat at a time when the government has just a one-seat majority in the House of Representatives -- the lower house in parliament where whoever has the majority is the government. And New Zealand is very much going "uhh, you what, bro?"

Let's rewind to the innocent, heady days of mid-July. Not one but two senators from the minority Australian party, The Greens, suddenly and shockingly up and resigned from the Senate (the upper house in Australian parliament) after they discovered that they were ineligible to be elected to parliament because they had failed to renounce their citizenships for the countries they were both born in: Canada and New Zealand.

This is because of a clause in the Australian constitution that states that a person is disqualified from seeking elected office if they have "any acknowledgement of allegiance, obedience, or adherence to a foreign power, or is subject or a citizen or entitled to the rights of privileges of a subject or a citizen of a foreign power".



This means that anyone who has a citizenship with a foreign nation, or is entitled to one is likely ineligible to be elected to the Australian parliament. It extends far beyond just those born overseas, because entitlement to citizenship can extend from parents, spouses, and even grandparents, depending on the country. The wording in the constitution is complicated, and confusing and written so long ago that a lot of people are wondering how it can even work for today. But them's the rules, and it's up to the High Court to interpret the law as it exists today. The controversy over the eligibility of politicians to be elected to the Australian parliament snowballed because the cases of Greens senators Scott Ludlam and Larissa Waters first needed to be referred to the High Court by the Senate, but the problem was, they both resigned in the middle of the winter break when parliament doesn't sit for six weeks, so the Senate couldn't refer the matter until last week when parliament resumed for the spring sitting period.

Since then, it was discovered that the government's resources minister Matt Canavan was bestowed Italian citizenship by his mother (he says without his knowledge) and he also had to get his case sent to the High Court, and resigned from the ministry in the meantime. An investigation by BuzzFeed News also forced the One Nation party to refer one of their senators, Malcolm Roberts, to the High Court over questions over his British citizenship at the time of the election. So the High Court currently has four citizenship cases to deal with.

Enter Barnaby Joyce: the Australian politician mostly known overseas for threatening to kill Amber Heard's dogs, and forcing both Heard and Johnny Depp into an awkward apology video for not respecting Australia's biosecurity law. View this video on YouTube youtube.com





Before his own heritage became headline news, Joyce said ignorance of one's own citizenship "was not an excuse" , but as he uttered those words, blogger William Summers was raising questions about whether Joyce was a Kiwi via his father. Clarification for media on Barnaby Joyce #s44 story - I contacted NZ DIA last Wed get them to clarify - they then c… https://t.co/rSLgFvpUBm

Fairfax Media had also been questioning the deputy PM about it over the past week, and before they could get a story up on it, Joyce stood up in parliament on Monday morning and declared he was a New Zealand citizen. "New Zealand High Commission contacted me to advise that, on the basis of preliminary advice from their Department of Internal Affairs, which had received inquiries from the New Zealand Labour Party, they considered that I may be a citizen by descent of New Zealand. Needless to say, I was shocked to receive this information. I've always been an Australian citizen, born in Tamworth, just as my mother and my grandmother were born there 100 years earlier," he said.

But unlike the other politicians, Joyce is remaining in his job and in the parliament because, according to him, legal advice the government has suggests he will be all fine by the High Court. The Labor opposition, however, has called on him to stand down before the High Court hears the case later this month. It has an interest in Joyce stepping down, because the government only has a razor-thin, one-seat majority in the House of Representatives, and if Joyce is gone, then it puts the whole government in jeopardy. This is where the "treachery" comes into it.

While bloggers and journalists were making inquiries about Joyce's Kiwi links, the Australian government claims that it was the result of inquiries from the NZ Labour Party that resulted in their examining Joyce's citizenship.



Over in New Zealand, NZ Labour MP Chris Hipkins submitted questions to the minister for internal affairs Peter Dunne on Wednesday last week. Again, here are the two questions the NZ Labour MP asked. Neither mention Joyce. neither have been answered yet.

It was these questions, the Australian government claims, that encouraged the Kiwi government to look into Joyce's situation. In a combative press conference on Tuesday, foreign minister Julie Bishop claimed NZ Labour Leader Jacinda Ardern had "revealed that [Australian Labor leader] Bill Shorten sought to use the New Zealand parliament to undermine the Australian government," and said it was "treacherous behaviour". "Bill Shorten has sought to use a foreign political party to raise serious allegations in a foreign parliament designed to undermine confidence in the Australian government."

She also suggested that if NZ Labour wins the upcoming election, she would find it "very hard to build trust" with the new Kiwi government.

Meanwhile, Dunne said it was the media, not Hipkins' that prompted the NZ government to investigate Joyce. This is so much utter nonsense - while Hipkins' questions were inappropriate, they were not the instigator. Austral… https://t.co/p99u4ctZfH

And Ardern was all WTF, Julie? Call me Pls. .@jacindaardern: I am happy to have a conversation directly with @JulieBishopMP about this issue. #pmagenda. MORE:… https://t.co/gpu8pri58K

"This issue was primarily pursued by the Australian media and that is the cause -- eventually has been the cause of Mr Joyce referring this situation to the High Court. I wanted to make clear as well, I am happy to have a conversation directly with Ms Julie Bishop on this issue."

So Bishop doubled down on Wednesday. "And this wrong, unacceptable conduct that should never have happened was instigated by Penny Wong using a New Zealand member of parliament to ask questions in the New Zealand parliament clearly designed to undermine the deputy prime minister of Australia and undermine confidence in the Australian government," she said on Sky News.

Meanwhile, New Zealand was generally just getting pretty annoyed with the whole saga. A plea from @TurnbullMalcolm's & @JulieBishopMP's tiny neighbours Ann & Zac. #auspol Kiwi

New Zealand's version of the TV show The Project (which is adapted from the Australian version) had enough of all this bullying from Australia. It seems the days of having a mutually beneficial trans-Tasman relationship are over, and @JesseMulligan is pretty… https://t.co/KZ2joUIUJH

Host Jesse Mulligan said on Tuesday night for the past few years that the Aussies had been "basically treating us like dirt" because there was no access to unemployment benefits, subsidised education and easier access to citizenship for Kiwis living in Australia, when Australians get all those benefits for living in New Zealand. He also said that the Australian government was now "rounding up" Kiwis in Australia with criminal records and deporting them to New Zealand. "Australia is basically a bully." Ouch!

Josh Taylor is a news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Sydney. Contact Josh Taylor at josh.taylor@buzzfeed.com. Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

News moves fast. Keep up with the BuzzFeed News daily email! Sign up Great! You're almost there! Check your inbox and confirm your subscription now!