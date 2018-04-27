This Phone Company Made $61.7 Million Charging Customers For Stuff They Didn't Sign Up For

Telstra was fined $10 million by the Federal Court on Thursday for signing mobile customers up to online subscriptions they didn't know of or consent to sign up for.

It was estimated that more than 100,000 customers may have been caught up by the "premium direct billing (PDB)" service Telstra operated.

The service was automatically switched on for Telstra customers in 2015 and 2016, and meant that customers were signing up for subscription services to games or other services associated with TV shows like Dancing With The Stars, Million Dollar Minute, and My Kitchen Rules without agreeing for that fee to then be passed onto them on their mobile phone bills.

The customers wouldn't have to even verify it was them by signing into an account login before the charges were added to a customer's bill.

"Telstra was aware that children were at risk of inadvertently subscribing on a family member’s phone," Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) chair Rod Sims said in a statement.

Some customers, who had signed up for a new account and were given a recycled phone number even found they were being charged for premium billing services signed up for by the previous owner of that mobile number.