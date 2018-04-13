This Phone Company Asked For "Anglo-Saxons" To Apply To Work For It

Australia's second largest telecommunications company Optus says it will likely take disciplinary action against staff responsible for an ad for "Anglo Saxon" [sic] people to apply for a job with the telco.
On Friday, David Alexander tweeted out the ad calling for candidates for a retail assistant job at Neutral Bay in Sydney, with a preference for Anglo-Saxon candidates who live near the suburb. The ad was was quickly removed from job ad website Seek.
People pointed out the problem.
The vice-president for human resources at Singaporean-owned telecommunications giant Optus, Vaughan Paul, told BuzzFeed News in a statement that the ad was an error and would be investigated.
"This error is completely unacceptable and a clear breach of our advertising standards and commitment to equal opportunity employment," he said.
"We have removed the advert, and will be investigating how this occurred with a view to taking disciplinary action against those involved. This incident is unacceptable and does not reflect Optus’ values of diversity and inclusion."
In 2015, Optus was forced to pull down Arabic language ads in a store in Casula in Sydney's southwest after complaints about the signs not being in English, despite about 10% of the people in that part of Sydney speaking Arabic.
