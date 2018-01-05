The Greens' Larissa Waters Faces Challengers On Returning To The Senate

Former Greens senator Larissa Waters will face at least two candidates in vying for the top spot on the Greens Senate ticket in Queensland at the next federal election. Waters is looking to return to parliament following the dual citizenship debacle of 2017.



Waters, the Greens deputy leader in 2017, was forced to resign in July after discovering she was a dual citizen due to being born in Canada to Australian parents. This meant Waters was ineligible to have been elected to parliament.

The Australian Greens is in the process of preparing for the next federal election, due in 2019, and has begun the process of preselecting candidates. Waters has since renounced her dual citizenship, and has already flagged her intention to run again.

Waters was elected on a three-year term, meaning that when the next election is held, her replacement – Andrew Bartlett – will need to recontest his seat.

According to Guardian Australia, Bartlett has said he is already committed to running again.

Today, former Greens staffer turned anti-Adani coal mine activist Ben Pennings threw his hat into the ring, announcing he too would contest the preselection.