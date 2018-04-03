 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty
More Caret down

A Man Has Climbed Sydney Harbour Bridge And Is Causing Traffic Chaos

And he didn't climb as part of one of those tour groups.

Posted on
Josh Taylor
Josh Taylor
BuzzFeed Senior Reporter, Australia
The man spotted climbing Sydney Harbour Bridge
Nine

The man spotted climbing Sydney Harbour Bridge

A man climbed the iconic Sydney Harbour Bridge at 4:30am on Wednesday morning, Sydney time, causing huge traffic jams across the Sydney CBD as police have attempted to talk him down.

SYDNEY HARBOUR BRIDGE: Continue to stay away from approaches to the bridge due to ongoing police operation. Southbound traffic queued back onto M2 in North Epping &amp; northbound back onto Victoria Rd, Gladesville. https://t.co/Tv6Rwvqyxe
Live Traffic Sydney @LiveTrafficSyd

SYDNEY HARBOUR BRIDGE: Continue to stay away from approaches to the bridge due to ongoing police operation. Southbound traffic queued back onto M2 in North Epping &amp; northbound back onto Victoria Rd, Gladesville. https://t.co/Tv6Rwvqyxe

Reply Retweet Favorite

The man was spotted wearing headphones as he climbed up into the steel cage of the bridge.

UPDATE: Video has emerged showing the man who has illegally climbed the Harbour Bridge, causing a traffic standstill in the city. #9News https://t.co/OaFR0ETGrj
Nine News Sydney @9NewsSyd

UPDATE: Video has emerged showing the man who has illegally climbed the Harbour Bridge, causing a traffic standstill in the city. #9News https://t.co/OaFR0ETGrj

Reply Retweet Favorite

Northbound traffic has been queued up back to Ryde on Victoria Road, while southbound traffic has been queued up back to North Epping, according to the NSW Traffic Management Centre.

Traffic is seen backed up heading southbound during a police operation on the Sydney Harbour Bridge in Sydney, Wednesday, April 4, 2018.
Mick Tsikas / AAPIMAGE

Traffic is seen backed up heading southbound during a police operation on the Sydney Harbour Bridge in Sydney, Wednesday, April 4, 2018.

Some of the lanes on the bridge have had to be closed, the speed limit has been reduced to 40 kilometres per hour, and New South Wales Police have been advising commuters to instead use the Gladesville Bridge or the Victoria Bridge as an alternative way to get in or out of the Sydney CBD.

Josh Taylor is a Senior Reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Sydney.

Contact Josh Taylor at josh.taylor@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Advertisement

Connect With AUNews

Advertisement
Promoted
Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App