Here's Even More "Respectful Debate" On Day 2 Of The Postal Vote Campaign

Those who most wanted a public debate on same-sex marriage (the "no" voters) often said that it would be a respectful debate. Well, here we are on day two and things are already getting pretty ugly.
Lyle Shelton, head of the Australian Christian Lobby — the loudest voice on the "no" side — refused to withdraw his claim that marriage equality will create a "stolen generation" of the children of LGBTI Australians.
ABC News Breakfast host Michael Rowland received a postcard asking if he approved of the "filthy practice" of "sodomy" and compared gay people to "brownshirts" (i.e. Nazis)
Then, ABC staff members were reportedly told by management to avoid barracking on social media for one side or the other in the same-sex marriage debate.
Meanwhile, his colleague, Liberal MP Andrew Laming, in a tense debate with former Labor premier Kristina Keneally on Sky News, suggested if she didn't like the debate, she could go to North Korea.
Labor MP Tim Watts shares some correspondence.
The Australian Bureau of Statistics confirmed the details and is now calling it a "postal survey". RIP plebiscite.
The minister responsible for the ABS was heckled in Question Time.
And we were reminded that the minister now in charge of the agency responsible for surveying the public on same-sex marriage once said gay sex was "sordid behaviour" and "unnatural acts".
Josh Taylor is a news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Sydney.
Contact Josh Taylor at josh.taylor@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.