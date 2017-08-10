Here's Even More "Respectful Debate" On Day 2 Of The Postal Vote Campaign

On ABC News Breakfast Shelton claimed the postal survey "will be a referendum on freedom of speech and Safe Schools, whether children should be taught that their gender is fluid".

In response, Australian Marriage Equality's Tiernan Brady said: "This is the kind of misdirection that's so hurtful and damaging and poisonous to the type of society we want to have. All across Australia, lesbian and gay people are successfully raising children. They will continue to do that, whether marriage equality happens or not. Nothing will prevent that."