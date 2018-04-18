People Haven't Asked For Gay Conversion Therapy To Be Protected In The Religious Freedom Review

Religious groups haven't raised concerns about being prevented from offering "pray away the gay" services as part of the Philip Ruddock-led review of religious freedom, despite some Liberal Party members in Victoria being keen to halt a crackdown on the practice.

Ruddock, the former Liberal government minister, and chair of the government's religious freedom inquiry, told BuzzFeed News in a statement on Wednesday that the only groups that had raised issues about gay conversion therapy in the religious freedom consultations were LGBT advocates.

"During its consultation meetings, the panel heard from a number of LGBT advocates about the incidence and impact of gay conversion therapy," he said. "The issue was not raised by other stakeholders with whom the panel consulted."

Despite this, a Liberal branch in linked to federal MP Kevin Andrews is attempting to have the state party debate at its conference this month overturning restrictions on gay conversion therapy to allow the practice in Victoria again.

The motion called for the opposition party to support "amending the Health Complaints Act to ensure that health practitioners can offer counselling out of same sex attraction or gender transitioning to patients who request it".

