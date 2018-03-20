Pauline Hanson Just Declared $30,000 Worth Of Use Of A Private Plane

Pauline Hanson and her chief of staff, James Ashby next to the Jabiru plane.

One Nation has just declared a donation of $30,000 worth of use of a plane during the 2016 election, a year since the Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) began investigating why it was not declared as a donation in the first place.

The updated declaration for 2015-2016 donations was made in a form uploaded to the AEC website on Tuesday. It added 243 hours worth of flights made by senator Pauline Hanson's chief of staff James Ashby. This donation to One Nation was estimated to be worth $30,175 based on a $125 hourly rate.

The Jabiru J230 plane was prominent in One Nation's campaigning across Queensland during the 2016 election, and bore the One Nation logo, a picture of Hanson's face and the phrase "fed up". Reports suggest that the plane was later painted over to remove One Nation signage.

The AEC investigation started in March last year, after One Nation's former treasurer Ian Nelson told ABC's Four Corners the plane should be declared, alleging that the purchase of the plane by Ashby was made possible by property developer Bill McNee.

Nelson alleged he was overruled by Hanson and Ashby.



On the Bolt Report in May last year, Hanson said McNee provided the finance for the plane to Ashby for Ashby's business rather than One Nation, but said it was hers to use.

Queensland Labor senator Murray Watt, who wrote to the AEC asking for an investigation last year, said the disclosure just raised more questions.

"It is still not clear who actually owns the plane — James Ashby, One Nation or senator Hanson herself?

"Where did the $100,000 come from to buy to the plane? Was it a gift from senator Hanson’s property developer mate, Bill McNee? Was it declared, like all political donations are meant to be?"

In a statement, the AEC said it was "still actively investigating disclosure matters related to the plane. In line with standard practice, the AEC makes no comment regarding matters currently under investigation".

BuzzFeed News has sought comment from One Nation.