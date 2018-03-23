Over 150 Whales Have Beached Themselves In Western Australia

Over 150 short-finned whales have become stranded on a beach on the coast of Western Australia, of which, only 15 are still alive.

The whales beached themselves across a kilometre of beach at Hamelin Bay, 10 kilometres north of Augusta in the early hours of Friday morning, WA time. A commercial fisherman reported it to authorities at 6am.

Parks and Wildlife reported that just 15 of the whales are still alive. Parks and Wildlife incident controller Jeremy Chick said in a statement that no rescue attempt for the remaining live whales would be made until it was safe to herd them out to sea.

"Unfortunately, most of the whales beached themselves on dry land overnight and have not survived," he said. "There are only 15 surviving in shallow waters and we hope to move them out to sea later today.

"Rescue operations will be hampered by deteriorating, weather conditions and we need to ensure the safety of everyone involved before we move the whales."