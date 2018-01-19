 back to top
Please Enjoy These Photos Of People Surviving The Extreme Heat At The Australian Open

And making the same joke.

Posted on
Josh Taylor
The Australian Open takes place in Melbourne in the middle of summer, and suffice to say, it gets pretty HOT.

Gael Monfils
On Thursday, temperatures at the Rod Laver Arena soared to a 39.9C (103.82F) in ambient temperature, with a reflected heat off the court of 69C (156.2F).

Naturally, everyone made the same "nice" joke.

BuzzFeed News
BuzzFeed News
BuzzFeed News

The heat has taken a toll on the players. French tennis star Gael Monfils said the temperature had been making him "sick to the stomach" during the match he lost to Novak Djokovic.

Officials monitor the temperature and if ambient temperature exceeds 40C they can close the roof on Rod Laver, Margaret Court and Hisense Arenas, and suspend play on the other courts.

Until then, players must do their best to stay cool.

Germany's Alexander Zverev Jr.
Ice packs and cooling vests are available to bring down the players' temperatures during end changes and between sets.

Luxembourg's Gilles Muller.
France's Alize Cornet.
The spectators have also tried finding ways to keep cool as the summer sun does its thing.

Tennis' big fans.

Kids even went for a dip.

The temperature on Friday has hit 42C in Melbourne.

Josh Taylor is a news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Sydney.

Contact Josh Taylor at josh.taylor@buzzfeed.com.

