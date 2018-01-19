Please Enjoy These Photos Of People Surviving The Extreme Heat At The Australian Open

The Australian Open takes place in Melbourne in the middle of summer, and suffice to say, it gets pretty HOT.
On Thursday, temperatures at the Rod Laver Arena soared to a 39.9C (103.82F) in ambient temperature, with a reflected heat off the court of 69C (156.2F).
Naturally, everyone made the same "nice" joke.
The heat has taken a toll on the players. French tennis star Gael Monfils said the temperature had been making him "sick to the stomach" during the match he lost to Novak Djokovic.
Officials monitor the temperature and if ambient temperature exceeds 40C they can close the roof on Rod Laver, Margaret Court and Hisense Arenas, and suspend play on the other courts.
Until then, players must do their best to stay cool.
Ice packs and cooling vests are available to bring down the players' temperatures during end changes and between sets.
The spectators have also tried finding ways to keep cool as the summer sun does its thing.
Tennis' big fans.
Kids even went for a dip.
The temperature on Friday has hit 42C in Melbourne.
