Please Enjoy These Photos Of People Surviving The Extreme Heat At The Australian Open

The Australian Open takes place in Melbourne in the middle of summer, and suffice to say, it gets pretty HOT.

On Thursday, temperatures at the Rod Laver Arena soared to a 39.9C (103.82F) in ambient temperature, with a reflected heat off the court of 69C (156.2F).

The heat has taken a toll on the players. French tennis star Gael Monfils said the temperature had been making him "sick to the stomach" during the match he lost to Novak Djokovic.