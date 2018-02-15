Barnaby Joyce Won't Be The Acting Prime Minister Next Week

Embattled deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce won't be acting prime minister when Malcolm Turnbull is in the United States next week.

As Labor continues mounting attacks on Joyce over free accommodation he and his new partner Vikki Campion received in Armidale from a wealthy businessman and friend of Joyce, Turnbull announced in Question Time on Thursday that Joyce would be taking leave from February 19 to 25, meaning he would not be able to be acting prime minister while Turnbull is overseas.

The announcement came after Turnbull had stressed several times in parliament that Joyce would be acting prime minister, despite the ongoing scandal related to his affair with Campion. Life comes at you fast

Foreign minister Julie Bishop, as deputy Liberal leader, would be next in line after Joyce to fill the vacancy as acting PM, but Bishop will also be overseas next week, meaning that fourth in line to the top job is the government's leader in the Senate, finance minister Mathias Cormann.

Cormann is widely respected as a capable minister in the Turnbull government. Last week former attorney-general George Brandis paid tribute to the Belgian-born senior government minister in his valedictory speech.

"I am not going to detain the Senate by seeking to resolve the conundrum that is often the subject of speculation around the corridors of this chamber: is senator Cormann a man or a machine? He certainly has the finest qualities of both." Due to his strong accent, reminiscent of Arnold Schwarzenegger, the minister is regularly compared to the actor and former Californian governor, and is often pilloried on ABC's Mad As Hell.

One of his favourite phrases is "wibble wobble, wibble wobble, jelly on the plate".





