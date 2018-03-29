 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty
More Caret down

Here's How To Download Your Facebook Data

It's surprisingly easy.

Posted on
Josh Taylor
Josh Taylor
BuzzFeed Senior Reporter, Australia
Anna Mendoza
Anna Mendoza
BuzzFeed Staff, Australia

If, like a lot of people, you've been a bit worried about what information Facebook might have collected on you, or if you're part of the "delete Facebook movement" and want to back up the 10 years or so of messages, photos, and videos you've uploaded to the social media platform, here's how to do it.

1. When you are logged in, click on the arrow in the top right-hand corner.

BuzzFeed News

2. Go to Settings.

BuzzFeed News

3. In General Account Settings, click "Download a copy" to uhhh, download a copy of your Facebook data.

BuzzFeed News

4. Then click "Start My Archive" to let Facebook build an archive of all your photos, videos, messages...basically everything.

BuzzFeed News
Advertisement

5. You'll then have to enter your password.

BuzzFeed News

6. Then you'll have to wait for Facebook to send a download link to the email address you use for Facebook.

BuzzFeed News

Waiting for the download....

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
HBO / Via imgur.com

7. When the email arrives, click on the link.

BuzzFeed News
Advertisement

8. Then once the page loads, you can click on the link on that page and download a zip file of your archive.

BuzzFeed News

9. Most operating systems have a built-in way to unzip the files, so once the file is downloaded and unzipped, you should be able to see all your Facebook files.

BuzzFeed News


And now you have all your Facebook data! The files include your timeline, friends, and the types of advertisers that have your data and the profile Facebook has on you. All your message history, contacts, photos, and videos are also there.

BuzzFeed News
Advertisement


Enjoy!

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Feliks Tomasz Konczakowski / Via giphy.com



Josh Taylor is a Senior Reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Sydney.

Contact Josh Taylor at josh.taylor@buzzfeed.com.

Anna Mendoza is a photo editor for BuzzFeed and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Contact Anna Mendoza at anna.mendoza@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Advertisement

Connect With AUNews

Advertisement
Promoted
Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App