Commonwealth Bank Kept Ministers In The Dark About Its Massive Privacy Breach Until This Week

Attorney-general Christian Porter has sought "urgent briefings" with the Commonwealth Bank after BuzzFeed News revealed that Australia's largest bank lost the personal financial histories of 12 million customers.



On Wednesday night, BuzzFeed News first reported that the Commonwealth Bank lost the banking statements for customers from 2004 to 2014 after subcontractor Fuji Xerox lost several tape drives containing the financial information in 2016.

The bank informed the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner (OAIC) about the breach in 2016, but didn't alert customers until BuzzFeed News revealed it this week.

It appears that the Commonwealth Bank also didn't inform higher levels of government outside of OAIC. On Sky News on Thursday finance minister Mathias Cormann said attorney-general Christian Porter – who is responsible for privacy matters – was only informed about it last night.

"I'm advised the attorney-general was advised on this last night," he said, adding that the government was seeking an "urgent briefing" from OAIC on Thursday.

But Porter said he was actually informed about the incident on Tuesday night, after BuzzFeed News had begun making inquiries with Commonwealth Bank about it.

"I was made aware of the 2016 data issue involving the CBA [Commonwealth Bank] on Tuesday night and wrote to the Privacy Commissioner yesterday seeking a detailed briefing on the issue, including actions taken by both the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner (OAIC) and CBA at the time of the data loss and subsequently," Porter said in a statement.

"The acting Privacy Commissioner has indicated she is making further inquiries to ensure CBA has taken action subsequent to the 2016 incident to ensure the privacy of customers’ personal information is protected. That is an appropriate course of action."

Shadow treasurer Chris Bowen said in a statement provided to BuzzFeed News that the report was "extremely concerning" and the government needed to answer questions about what it knew about the breach.

"Why has it taken years – and a media report – for people to find out? CBA needs to provide information to customers today about what has occurred and what actions were taken after the breach was discovered."

Commonwealth Bank issued a statement last night and a video where acting group executive for retail banking Angus Sullivan sought to reassure customers that customer records had not been compromised, and the decision was made not to inform customers so to not "unduly alarm" them.