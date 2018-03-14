A New Zealand Diplomat Told Democrats To "Get Your Shit Together Or We Are All Going To Die"

Share On more Share On more

A New Zealand diplomatic staffer working in the US has deleted tweets urging Democrats to "get your shit together".

Caroline Beresford is New Zealand’s deputy head of mission to the US, based in Washington, DC.

This week she tweeted in response to an article on website The Hill by a former Democratic aide suggesting 2016 Democrat presidential nominee, senator Bernie Sanders, could team up with Senate Democrat Elizabeth Warren. This joint ticket, she said, could "win big" in 2020.

"No it couldn't," Beresford said in a now-deleted tweet, first reported by Newsroom. "Please get your shit together or we are all going to die."

She then followed it up with another reply saying Democrats had "learned nothing".

Beresford confirmed the tweets to Newsroom, but said she deleted them soon after she realised they were inappropriate.