Australia's Nobel Peace Prize Winners Finally Got Congrats From The Government

An Australian ambassador praised our work, then deleted his tweet. But here's a screenshot. Thanks, @AusEmbMex!… https://t.co/78QBUN62Qe

This now-deleted tweet from the Australian ambassador to Mexico was the first congratulations the Australian-founded International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) -- for its Nobel Peace Prize -- received from any part of the Australian government.

Earlier this month ICAN was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for the organisation's work in having countries pledge to eliminate nuclear weapons.

While the Senate passed a Labor-Greens motion congratulating ICAN for its work, the government only put out a statement acknowledging ICAN's work. The prime minister Malcolm Turnbull has not called ICAN and has issued no congratulations.

People within ICAN believe Turnbull's muted reaction is due to the fact Australia has not signed the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, which has the support of over 100 states and aims to outlaw nuclear weapons.