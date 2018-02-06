A Pregnant Woman Has Died After A Suspected Snake Bite In Western Australia

Share On more Share On more

Eastern brown snake, not the snake in question.

A Western Australian woman has died after being bitten by a snake in the regional town of Meekatharra, 771 km north east of Perth.



A spokesperson for St John's Ambulance told BuzzFeed News that the woman had been bitten, and when paramedics arrived on Monday evening she was in cardiac arrest.

"The crews performed CPR and she was then transported to Meekatharra Hospital," the spokesperson said.

ABC and The Australian have reported that the woman died shortly after arrival and doctors were unable to save the baby. The woman was 31 weeks into her pregnancy at the time, the ABC reported.

A spokesperson for WA Police told BuzzFeed News in a statement that a report was being prepared for the coroner.

"Meekatharra Police are preparing a report for the coroner in relation to the death of a 27 year old woman on Monday 5 February 2018," the spokesperson said.

" It is believed the woman from Meekatharra may have been bitten by a snake."

Last month a 24-year-old man in Tamworth, NSW died after being bitten by a brown snake while trying to protect his dog.

