New Zealand Political Party Has Been Ordered To Pay Eminem $600,000 For Ripping Off "Lose Yourself"

Lost an election, lost the case, lose yourself.

The New Zealand National Party has been ordered to pay NZ$600,000 to US rapper Eminem and other collaborators for using a song similar to the hit Lose Yourself in a political ad.

Eminem sued the National Party for copyright infringement after a song called Eminem Esque that sounds eerily similar to Lose Yourself was featured in the party's conference in the lead up to the 2014 election, and played in an ad 186 times on New Zealand TV during the election campaign.

National Party denied that the song infringed on Eminem's copyright because the parts of the songs that sounded similar were not original and therefore were not entitled to copyright. The High Court of New Zealand disagreed, however, and on Wednesday ruled that Eminem Esque had copied Lose Yourself, and it was a breach of copyright. The court found that Eminem and the other creators of the song were owed NZ$600,000 plus interest from 2014 in damages. The case was featured in an episode of John Oliver's Last Week Tonight.

It is another bitter blow for NZ National, less than a week after NZ First leader Winston Peters announced he would go in coalition with NZ Labour to form government, and denied National another term in office.

