A Man Has Been Arrested After Students Were Attacked At ANU Campus In Canberra

#BREAKING: A man has been taken into police custody after reports three people were assaulted on the ANU campus.… https://t.co/y4eKyhXcgS

A spokesperson for the Australian National University said an 18-year-old man entered a classroom at 9:15 this morning and allegedly assaulted four students.

ACT Police was called to the scene and one man was detained. The ANU spokesperson said there was no ongoing threat to public safety.

"The university’s first priority is the welfare of our staff and students; counselling services are being provided to all those affected," the spokesperson said.

There was no indication of motive, the spokesperson said.

At a press conference on Friday afternoon ACT Police said one man and three women were injured when the man allegedly attacked a female lecturer with a baseball bat. ACT Police stated that the man was not known to police, nor intelligence agencies, and it is too early to know the motive.

