It happens to us all: There's a show you thought was not for you, but were you so wrong.
For example, maybe you're one of those people who simply thought they were too good for Love is Blind, but the endless headlines about Chelsea Blackwell were so inescapable you just had to know what was going on.
Or could it be that you didn't really think a show about teachers in Philadelphia would be all that interesting, but you fell in love with the wonderful world of Abbott Elementary?
Maybe all your friends were watching Bridgerton and you started watching so you could keep up in the group chat...and now you're highly anticipating Season 3.
Perhaps you felt you knew all that one ever could about Kim Kardashian, but you came across an episode of Keeping Up WithThe Kardashians years ago or The Kardashians more recently and, as much as you might not want to admit it, you get the appeal.
Finally, maybe you're a parent, and Bluey felt like the last thing you watched to watch. But you turned it on for your kid, and now it's you who can't get enough.
So tell us in the comments below which show you didn't think was going to be your vibe that you couldn't get enough of. The best comments will be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post.