    Tell Us Which TV Shows You Didn't Think You'd Like But Ended Up Loving

    Did you unexpectedly find yourself falling down the Real Housewives rabbit hole?

    Joseph Longo
    BuzzFeed Staff

    It happens to us all: There's a show you thought was not for you, but were you so wrong.

    For example, maybe you're one of those people who simply thought they were too good for Love is Blind, but the endless headlines about Chelsea Blackwell were so inescapable you just had to know what was going on.

    Chrissy Teigen in a sleeveless dress making a surprised face on a set with soft lighting
    Courtesy of Netflix

    Or could it be that you didn't really think a show about teachers in Philadelphia would be all that interesting, but you fell in love with the wonderful world of Abbott Elementary?

    Woman smiling in a striped turtleneck top, wearing hoop earrings
    Disney/Gilles Mingasson / Getty Images

    Maybe all your friends were watching Bridgerton and you started watching so you could keep up in the group chat...and now you're highly anticipating Season 3.

    Three characters from Bridgerton in period costumes; one in green with pink flowers, middle in ornate orange, and one in yellow with ruffles
    LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

    Perhaps you felt you knew all that one ever could about Kim Kardashian, but you came across an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians years ago or The Kardashians more recently and, as much as you might not want to admit it, you get the appeal.

    Woman with a white tank top engaged in a conversation indoors
    NBC Universal / Via youtube.com

    Finally, maybe you're a parent, and Bluey felt like the last thing you watched to watch. But you turned it on for your kid, and now it's you who can't get enough.

    Animated characters Bluey, Bingo, and their parents eating at a table
    Disney+

    So tell us in the comments below which show you didn't think was going to be your vibe that you couldn't get enough of. The best comments will be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post.