These TV Casts Reunited On The SAG-AFTRA Strike Picket Lines, And It's Fascinating To See Which Co-Stars Are IRL Friends

Browse links
US residents can opt out of "sales" of personal data.
From iCarly to Succession.
Alan and Kandi reunited many years later to BRING DOWN THE CORPORATE FATCATS!#SAGAFTRAstrike pic.twitter.com/wDMDF2NUrt— Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) July 18, 2023
This is it! Well this is only *some* of it, because @everythingloria is under the weather today (but represented in photo form)— Mike Royce (@MikeRoyce) July 18, 2023
So happy to see all these amazing @OneDayAtATime people again! #WGAStrong #SAGAFTRAstrong pic.twitter.com/STCS1SjbDJ
Criminal Minds actors & writers on strike ! #sagaftrastrong @aishatyler @Vangsness @MesserProds @criminalminds (Aisha’s phone was covered in sunblock … ) pic.twitter.com/SrCbqt5ZEf— paget brewster (@pagetpaget) July 17, 2023