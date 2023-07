These TV Casts Reunited On The SAG-AFTRA Strike Picket Lines, And It's Fascinating To See Which Co-Stars Are IRL Friends

Want to spot a star in Los Angeles or New York? Head to the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists picket lines. For the past several days, film and TV actors have flocked to the picket lines in both cities, following SAG-AFTRA's decision last week to strike after contract negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers stalled. ( You can read more about the strike here. ) Everyone from Awkwafina to Jason Sudeikis have been spotted on the picket line.