    These TV Casts Reunited On The SAG-AFTRA Strike Picket Lines, And It's Fascinating To See Which Co-Stars Are IRL Friends

    From iCarly to Succession.

    Joseph Longo
    by Joseph Longo

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Want to spot a star in Los Angeles or New York? Head to the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists picket lines. For the past several days, film and TV actors have flocked to the picket lines in both cities, following SAG-AFTRA's decision last week to strike after contract negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers stalled. (You can read more about the strike here.) Everyone from Awkwafina to Jason Sudeikis have been spotted on the picket line.

    In fact, several beloved TV casts have reunited in support of the strike. Here are a few standouts:

    1. iCarly:

    Jfizzy / GC Images

    Jaidyn Triplett, Laci Mosley, and Miranda Cosgrove picketed on July 18 in Los Angeles.

    Jerry Trainor and Nathan Kress were also out on July 18.

    Jfizzy / GC Images

    2. Succession:

    Michael Buckner / Variety via Getty Images

    Alan Ruck and Justine Lupe picketed on July 18 in Los Angeles.

    3. Two and a Half Men:

    @MrJonCryer/Twitter / Via Twitter: @MrJonCryer
    Jon Cryer and April Bowlby picketed on July 18 in Los Angeles.

    4. Scandal:

    Here's Katie with her fellow Scandal co-star Dan Bucatinsky, as well as actress Angelique Cabral.

    Michael Buckner / Variety via Getty Images

    5. This Is Us:

    Chrissy Metz also joined her co-stars on the picket line.

    @mandymooremm / Via instagram.com

    6. How I Met Your Father:

    Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

    Hilary Duff and Francia Raisa picketed on July 17 in Los Angeles.

    7. Yellowjackets:

    Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

    Liv Hewson and Samantha Hanratty picketed on July 17 in Los Angeles.

    8. Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin:

    @chandlerlkinney/Instagram / Via instagram.com

    Malia Pyles, Bailee Madison, and Chandler Kinney picked on July 17 in New York.

    9. One Day At A Time:

    @MikeRoyce/Twitter / Via Twitter: @MikeRoyce
    The cast of One Day At A Time picketed in Los Angeles.

    10. Criminal Minds:

    @pagetpaget/Twitter / Via Twitter: @pagetpaget
    Criminal Minds actors, including Paget Brewster, Aisha Tyler, and Kirsten Vangsness, as well as show writers picketed on July 17 in Los Angeles.

    11. The Boys: