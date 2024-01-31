When she's not breaking music records or touring across the globe, Taylor has recently been spending some of her free time routinely attending Kansas City Chiefs football games this NFL season to support Travis Kelce, her boyfriend and the Chiefs tight end.
Most recently, Taylor celebrated on the field at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore this past Sunday after Travis and the Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game.
Travis and the Chiefs will now face off against the San Francisco 49ers at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas on Feb. 11.
Because of preparation for the upcoming game, however, Travis revealed he won't be able to attend the Grammys with Taylor on Sunday.
"I wish I could go support Taylor at the Grammys and watch her win every single award that she's nominated for," Travis said while appearing on The Pat McAfee Show on Jan. 31.
Travis said on the show, which is streamed on ESPN's YouTube channel, that he is traveling on Sunday in preparation for the Super Bowl, which takes place a week after the Grammys.
"Unfortunately, I got to get ready for this big old Super Bowl that we got in a week," Travis continued.
As for if Taylor will attend the Super Bowl, the question is currently a major conversation among her fans online as she has a concert the day before in Tokyo. NPR reported that she likely could make it to Vegas from Japan in time for the big game, but we'll have to wait to see if Taylor is in attendance at Allegiant Stadium in Vegas.
You can watch Travis' full interview on The Pat McAfee Show below: