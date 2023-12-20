Skip To Content
Travis Kelce Revealed How He Felt About Fans Booing Taylor Swift For Attending His Latest Game

Ever since Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift started dating earlier this year, the singer has been a regular at many Kansas City Chiefs games across the country.

Joseph Longo
by Joseph Longo

BuzzFeed Staff

Travis Kelce is not here for people booing Taylor Swift at his games.

A closeup of Travis in a long-sleeved shirt on the football field
Jamie Squire / Getty Images

On Sunday, Taylor, who is dating the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, attended his game against the New England Patriots at the Patriots' home turf in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Taylor cheering
Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

During a broadcast of the game, Taylor was shown, which prompted some fans in attendance at Gillette Stadium to boo her.

Twitter: @DonnieMexico17

Online, there has been debate about whether or not it was okay to boo Swift, who was there to support the away team.

Taylor in the stands
Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Based on a video posted by the New England Patriots on Twitter of Taylor being broadcast at the game, she appeared to take the mixed reaction in stride, even blowing a kiss.

Twitter: @Patriots

Now, Travis himself is weighing in on the booing.

Closeup of Travis Kelce
Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

On the latest episode of his New Heights podcast that he cohosts with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, Travis noted that Taylor also received a ton of cheer and support from Patriots fans.

Taylor in the stands
Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

"You don't see an entire home team fan base go insane for somebody wearing the opposite team's colors. It just shows ya how amazing that girl is," he said.

Travis on the sideline
Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

"They went absolutely insane when they showed Taylor on the screen, yes," he continued before acknowledging a few people booed the singer.

Travis Kelce on the field
Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

"There might have been a few Brads and Chads that were booing, but for the most part, everybody was f*****g screaming their tail off for her," he said. "I was trying to keep it cool, I was like, 'Don't show your cards. Don't show your cards. Don't show your cards.' It was fun man."

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes cheering in the crowd
Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

Travis even shouted out the Patriots for highlighting Taylor at the game, noting she'd previously said Gillette Stadium is one of the funnest stadiums she's performed at.

Travis on the field
Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Taylor has performed at the stadium on all six of her tours, including most recently in May on her Eras Tour.

Taylor Swift onstage
Scott Eisen/TAS23 / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

"For them to show her is just kinda, I guess, showing her some love, so shoutout to the Patriots for doing that," Travis said.

Taylor in the stands
Kathryn Riley / Getty Images

Taylor and Travis began dating earlier this year after the football player publicly made it known he wanted to meet her. Earlier this month, Taylor opened up about the NFL's focus on her at football games this year, also using the phrase "Brads and Chads."

Travis and Taylor walking out of a building at night
MEGA/GC Images

“I’m just there to support Travis,” she told Time magazine, who named the singer their 2023 Person of the Year. “I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads.”

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes in the crowd
David Eulitt / Getty Images

Taylor, who has been a regular at many Chiefs games since she started dating Travis, also noted she's grown her appreciation for the sport. “Football is awesome, it turns out,” she told the publication. “I’ve been missing out my whole life.”

Closeup of Taylor Swift
David Eulitt / Getty Images

The Chiefs take on the Las Vegas Raiders at home in Kansas City on Monday, Dec. 25. No word just yet on if Taylor, who has attended both home and away games this year, will be in attendance.

Closeup of Taylor Swift
James Devaney/GC Images

