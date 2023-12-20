Travis Kelce Revealed How He Felt About Fans Booing Taylor Swift For Attending His Latest Game

On the latest episode of his New Heights podcast that he cohosts with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, Travis noted that Taylor also received a ton of cheer and support from Patriots fans.
"You don't see an entire home team fan base go insane for somebody wearing the opposite team's colors. It just shows ya how amazing that girl is," he said.
"They went absolutely insane when they showed Taylor on the screen, yes," he continued before acknowledging a few people booed the singer.
"There might have been a few Brads and Chads that were booing, but for the most part, everybody was f*****g screaming their tail off for her," he said. "I was trying to keep it cool, I was like, 'Don't show your cards. Don't show your cards. Don't show your cards.' It was fun man."
Travis even shouted out the Patriots for highlighting Taylor at the game, noting she'd previously said Gillette Stadium is one of the funnest stadiums she's performed at.
Taylor has performed at the stadium on all six of her tours, including most recently in May on her Eras Tour.
"For them to show her is just kinda, I guess, showing her some love, so shoutout to the Patriots for doing that," Travis said.
Taylor and Travis began dating earlier this year after the football player publicly made it known he wanted to meet her. Earlier this month, Taylor opened up about the NFL's focus on her at football games this year, also using the phrase "Brads and Chads."
“I’m just there to support Travis,” she told Time magazine, who named the singer their 2023 Person of the Year. “I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads.”
Taylor, who has been a regular at many Chiefs games since she started dating Travis, also noted she's grown her appreciation for the sport. “Football is awesome, it turns out,” she told the publication. “I’ve been missing out my whole life.”