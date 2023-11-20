However, one of the most notable anecdotes reported in the article about Travis and Taylor dating actually had to do with Travis's mom, Donna Kelce, and how her son helped her navigate an unexpected media moment.
According to WSJ, Donna didn't intend for a comment she made about Taylor while appearing on Today in early October to come across underwhelming. The publication reported she just didn't want to come off overly excited.
Though the publication didn't state which question Donna felt bad about, she notably made headlines when she said "it was okay" in response to a question about what it was like to watch the Sept. 24 Chiefs game with Taylor.
Donna was photographed in box seats at the game alongside Taylor.
Notably, this was the first of Travis's games that Taylor attended.
Donna had previously said earlier in her Today interview that her son's relationship was "fairly new, so I don't like to talk about it."
WSJ reported that Travis called his mother after the interview to reassure her she had handled the interview well and didn't want her to feel poorly.
As for what Donna thinks of Travis and Taylor's relationship these days, she was effusive to the publication. "He’s happier than I’ve seen him in a long time… God bless him, he shot for the stars!” she told WSJ.
Plus, all seems well between Taylor and Donna. They were spotted together watching the Chiefs Oct. 12 game against the Denver Broncos in Kansas City.