On April 12, The Golden Bachelor couple Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist announced in a taped sit-down interview with Good Morning America that they're divorcing.
The announcement came three months after their televised wedding.
"The thing that strikes me the most in our conversations, it's been how dedicated both of us are to our families. So we look at these situations, and I think we just feel like it's best for the happiness of each of us to live apart," Gerry said during the interview as reason for the breakup.
On Monday, Theresa posted a statement to Instagram, thanking the outpouring of support she's received and revealing further her thoughts about the divorce. Accompanying the statement was a photo of the quote, "Don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened."
"To everyone who has expressed love, support and kindness to me I thank you from the bottom of my heart. You are all such wonderful human beings," she wrote. "It means the world to me that you took the time to reach out to me, whether in person, on the phone, by text or by direct message. You are all so kind to do so."
Theresa then asked people who are "confused," "angry," or not understanding of the divorce to "try to find it in your heart to understand and to try a little kindness. Not just for me but for the world and for everyone you encounter."
She then turned her attention to the show and relationship with Gerry. "It was one of the most incredible experiences of my life, something I never expected to happen at this point in my life and I truly thought it was going to last forever," she said. "It turns out, even at the age of 70, you don't know everything."
"Sometimes things don't go the way you planned and that's okay," she continued, before noting the "positives" that she's taken away from The Golden Bachelor, including "most importantly" her friendships with her fellow contestants, the show's producers and crew, and Gerry's daughters and granddaughters.
"I ask you to please stay open to all the experiences, opportunities, and love that may come your way. Keep smiling, keep laughing… I will," she said, ending her statement. "I love you all."