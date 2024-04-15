Theresa Nist Just Addressed People "Confused And Angry" About Her And "Golden Bachelor" Gerry Turner's Divorce

Three months after their televised wedding, Golden Bachelor stars Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist announced last week they're divorcing.

Joseph Longo
by Joseph Longo

BuzzFeed Staff

On April 12, The Golden Bachelor couple Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist announced in a taped sit-down interview with Good Morning America that they're divorcing.

Closeup of Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner
Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty Images

The announcement came three months after their televised wedding.

Screenshot from &quot;The Golden Bachelor&quot;
John & Joseph Photography/Disney via Getty Images

"The thing that strikes me the most in our conversations, it's been how dedicated both of us are to our families. So we look at these situations, and I think we just feel like it's best for the happiness of each of us to live apart," Gerry said during the interview as reason for the breakup.

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist at an event
Frank Micelotta/Disney via Getty Images

On Monday, Theresa posted a statement to Instagram, thanking the outpouring of support she's received and revealing further her thoughts about the divorce. Accompanying the statement was a photo of the quote, "Don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened."

Screenshot from &quot;The Golden Bachelor&quot;
James Clark/Disney via Getty Images

"To everyone who has expressed love, support and kindness to me I thank you from the bottom of my heart. You are all such wonderful human beings," she wrote. "It means the world to me that you took the time to reach out to me, whether in person, on the phone, by text or by direct message. You are all so kind to do so."

Closeup of Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner
New York Daily News / JOHN FLEENOR / Getty Images

Theresa then asked people who are "confused," "angry," or not understanding of the divorce to "try to find it in your heart to understand and to try a little kindness. Not just for me but for the world and for everyone you encounter."

Screenshot from &quot;The Golden Bachelor&quot;
John Fleenor / ABC via Getty Images

She then turned her attention to the show and relationship with Gerry. "It was one of the most incredible experiences of my life, something I never expected to happen at this point in my life and I truly thought it was going to last forever," she said. "It turns out, even at the age of 70, you don't know everything."

Screenshot from &quot;The Golden Bachelor&quot;
John Fleenor / ABC via Getty Images

"Sometimes things don't go the way you planned and that's okay," she continued, before noting the "positives" that she's taken away from The Golden Bachelor, including "most importantly" her friendships with her fellow contestants, the show's producers and crew, and Gerry's daughters and granddaughters.

Screenshot from &quot;The Golden Bachelor&quot;
John Fleenor/DISNEY via Getty Image

"I ask you to please stay open to all the experiences, opportunities, and love that may come your way. Keep smiling, keep laughing… I will," she said, ending her statement. "I love you all."

Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner
John Fleenor/Disney via Getty Images

You can read her full statement below: