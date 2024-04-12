"The Golden Bachelor" Couple Is Divorcing Three Months After Their Televised Wedding

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist, the inaugural Golden Bachelor couple, are divorcing three months after their televised wedding.
In September, Gerry became the first star of The Golden Bachelor, a spin-off of The Bachelor that followed the 72-year-old former restaurateur from Indiana looking for love among 22 contestants.
In the show's November finale, he proposed to Theresa, a 70-year-old financial services professional from New Jersey.
A televised wedding followed in January.
Numerous contestants from the season attended the wedding, including Susan Noles, who officiated.
Both Theresa and Gerry responded "yes" when Juju clarified that they're divorcing.
Theresa said the couple initially looked at homes in South Carolina and also considered living in New Jersey.
Both Gerry and Theresa noted they still "love" each other. They also held hands throughout the interview.
Theresa noted that the reports of Gerry's career and dating history did not factor into the divorce.
As for their advice for older individuals looking love, Theresa said, "Don't give up. Stay in it. Stay hopeful because we are."