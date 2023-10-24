    Mattel Just Released "Ted Lasso" Dolls, So Here Are The Side-By-Sides

    Mattel also recently revealed a Stevie Nicks Barbie doll.

    Barbie has crossed the pond for their latest collab. On Tuesday, the doll brand revealed its latest collection, and this one is inspired by the critically acclaimed TV show Ted Lasso.

    Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lassi sitting in the empty stands next to Hannah Waddingham as Rebecca Welton in a scene from  &quot;Ted Lasso&quot;
    The show, which finished its third (and maybe final?) season in May, stars Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso, a college football coach who finds himself leading an English soccer team.

    Ted Lasso walking through a door with a sign taped above it that says, &quot;Believe&quot;
    Ted is one of three characters who've been Barbie-fied into real dolls. The other two are the soccer team's owner Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham) and the team's PR consultant Keeley Jones (Juno Temple).

    Closeup of Keeley and Rebecca in &quot;Ted Lasso&quot;
    Here's the Ted Lasso doll:

    Ted Lasso Barbie doll stands on a soccer pitch holding a soccer ball under one arm and a pair of sunglasses in one hand
    Here's a side-by-side of the doll and the TV character:

    Here's the Rebecca Welton doll:

    Rebecca Welton Barbie doll
    Here's a side-by-side of the doll and the TV character:

    And, finally, here's the Keeley Jones doll:

    The Keeley Jones Barbie doll stands on the pitch in an ankle-length dress and fur stole. She&#x27;s also carrying a small purse
    Here's a side-by-side of the doll and the TV character:

    The Ted Lasso dolls follow a couple other high-profile new Barbie dolls this year, including a Stevie Nicks doll. The legendary singer even debuted it onstage earlier this month at a New York City concert.

    Stevie Nicks onstage holding her Barbie doll in its box
    Of course, there are also the many, many dolls inspired by Greta Gerwig's blockbuster Barbie film. You can read all about those dolls here.

    The Ted Lasso Barbie dolls are currently on sale online at Mattel Creations. It appears the Ted Lasso doll is available for purchase now, while the Rebecca Welton doll ships on or before Nov. 10, and the Keeley Jones doll ships on or before Dec. 8.

    The &quot;Ted Lasso&quot; Barbie collection
