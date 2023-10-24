Ted is one of three characters who've been Barbie-fied into real dolls. The other two are the soccer team's owner Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham) and the team's PR consultant Keeley Jones (Juno Temple).
Here's the Ted Lasso doll:
Here's a side-by-side of the doll and the TV character:
Here's the Rebecca Welton doll:
Here's a side-by-side of the doll and the TV character:
And, finally, here's the Keeley Jones doll:
Here's a side-by-side of the doll and the TV character:
The Ted Lasso dolls follow a couple other high-profile new Barbie dolls this year, including a Stevie Nicks doll. The legendary singer even debuted it onstage earlier this month at a New York City concert.
Of course, there are also the many, many dolls inspired by Greta Gerwig's blockbuster Barbie film. You can read all about those dolls here.