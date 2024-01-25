Skip To Content
    Sofía Vergara Said This "Modern Family" Episode Is Her Favorite Because The Cast "Couldn't Get It Together"

    Sofía Vergara, who is starring in the new Netflix miniseries Griselda, reminisced about Modern Family while appearing on Watch What Happens Live!

    Joseph Longo
    by Joseph Longo

    BuzzFeed Staff

    There are countless great episodes of Modern Family over the course of its 250-episode run that it's nearly impossible to pick the best.

    The cast of &quot;Modern Family&quot; standing outside in the grass
    Bob D'Amico / © ABC / Courtesy: Everett Collection

    However, Sofía Vergara was recently asked for her favorite, and she chose an early episode for a truly special reason.

    Closeup of Sofía Vergara
    Carlos Alvarez / WireImage / Getty Images

    Sofía starred on the hit ABC series for all 11 seasons from 2009 to 2020 and received four Emmy nominations for her work as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett.

    Sofía Vergara
    Bob D'Amico/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

    Sofía appeared on the Jan. 24 episode of Watch What Happens Live! to talk about her new Netflix miniseries, Griselda, and host Andy Cohen asked her for her favorite Modern Family episode.

    Screenshot from &quot;Watch What Happens Live&quot;
    Watch What Happens Live / YouTube / Via youtube.com

    "There's one that always, we as the costars, we always remember when we are together," Sofía said, before discussing Season 2, Episode 6.

    Closeup of Sofía Vergara
    Watch What Happens Live / YouTube / Via youtube.com

    "We did a Halloween episode, and it was all in the Dunphy's house. We all had costumes, and for some reason, we couldn't get it together," she said.

    Screenshot from &quot;Modern Family&quot;
    Karen Neal/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

    The episode follows Gloria's stepdaughter Claire Dunphy (Julie Bowen) hosting a Halloween party that does not go as planned.

    Claire and Phil Dunphy dressed up in a scene from &quot;Modern Family&quot;
    Karen Neal/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

    "Ed O'Neill was dressed as a gargoyle. I was a witch. So we would ruin [the takes]," Sofía told Andy. Ed played Jay Pritchett, Gloria's husband and Claire's father.

    Karen Neal/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

    "The producers and the directors, everyone wanted to kill us because we could not hold it together. We would laugh. We couldn't do a scene looking at Ed..." she said before accidentally swearing.

    Closeup of Sofía Vergara
    Watch What Happens Live / YouTube / Via youtube.com

    "...at Ed freaking dressed as a gargoyle," Sofía continued. "You know, it was like crazy."

    Watch What Happens Live / YouTube / Via youtube.com

    Sofía isn't the first Modern Family cast member to reminisce fondly on this particular episode.

    Screenshot from &quot;Modern Family&quot;
    Karen Neal/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

    Last July, Sarah Hyland, who played Claire and Phil (Ty Burrell)'s eldest Haley Dunphy, pointed to the episode as one of her favorite days on set during an interview with BuzzFeed. She specifically highlighted Sofía and Ed while filming.

    Closeup of Sarah Hyland
    Araya Doheny / Getty Images for Baby2Baby

    "It was one of the only times where I kept breaking character alongside everybody else, we all were just laughing all day," she said. "It took so long to film that scene — which, normally, it would be super, super fast for us, but we all kept laughing hysterically."

    Screenshot from &quot;Modern Family&quot;
    Karen Neal/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

    Well, I think it's time for a Modern Family rewatch! You can stream the show on Peacock.