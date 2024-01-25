"There's one that always, we as the costars, we always remember when we are together," Sofía said, before discussing Season 2, Episode 6.
"We did a Halloween episode, and it was all in the Dunphy's house. We all had costumes, and for some reason, we couldn't get it together," she said.
The episode follows Gloria's stepdaughter Claire Dunphy (Julie Bowen) hosting a Halloween party that does not go as planned.
"Ed O'Neill was dressed as a gargoyle. I was a witch. So we would ruin [the takes]," Sofía told Andy. Ed played Jay Pritchett, Gloria's husband and Claire's father.
"The producers and the directors, everyone wanted to kill us because we could not hold it together. We would laugh. We couldn't do a scene looking at Ed..." she said before accidentally swearing.
"...at Ed freaking dressed as a gargoyle," Sofía continued. "You know, it was like crazy."
Sofía isn't the first Modern Family cast member to reminisce fondly on this particular episode.
Last July, Sarah Hyland, who played Claire and Phil (Ty Burrell)'s eldest Haley Dunphy, pointed to the episode as one of her favorite days on set during an interview with BuzzFeed. She specifically highlighted Sofía and Ed while filming.
"It was one of the only times where I kept breaking character alongside everybody else, we all were just laughing all day," she said. "It took so long to film that scene — which, normally, it would be super, super fast for us, but we all kept laughing hysterically."
Well, I think it's time for a Modern Family rewatch! You can stream the show on Peacock.