Sarah Paulson is currently performing in a play on Broadway, and recently a group of very famous celebs all went out to support her and the show.
Sarah is starring in Appropriate, a 2014 play by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins that is making its Broadway debut. It chronicles an Arkansas family dealing with their inheritance and family history following the death of their polarizing father.
Starring alongside Sarah in the play is a cast that includes Corey Stoll, Michael Esper, Ella Beatty, Natalie Gold, and Graham Campbell.
Musical composer Scott Icenogle, who is married to Sean Hayes, posted a group photo on Instagram after seeing the play. "Sarah and the cast gave absolutely stunning performances supported by a mesmerizingly gorgeous production. Go, go, go see this show, if you can. 👏🏼🎭👏🏼," he wrote, in part.
The photo is seriously a whose-who of celebs, specifically comic legends. Starting from left to right, there's Scott, Sean, and Jennifer Aniston.
Then, in the middle, there's Louis Bullock (Sandra Bullock's son), Amanda Anka (Jason Bateman's wife), and Sandra herself. To their right are Sarah, Ella, and Corey. If you'll recall, Sandra and Sarah starred together in the 2018 film Bird Box.
And on the far right are Ed Norton, film producer and Ed's wife Shauna Robertson, Jason Batemen, and Appropriate actress Natalie Gold.
Rounding out the photo are two more Appropriate stars: Michael Esper and Graham Campbell.
Appropriate runs through June 23 at the Belasco Theatre in New York.