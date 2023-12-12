There's Officially A Release Date And New Photos From The Amy Winehouse Biopic "Back To Black"

The Amy Winehouse biopic will arrive in theaters soon. On Tuesday, it was announced the film is being released in the United States on May 10.
Accompanying the release announcement were additional photos of Industry actor Marisa Abela in costume as the late British singer
In case you don't know, the film is titled Back to Black, which is the same name as Amy's 2006 sophomore album.
Sam Taylor-Johnson, who is best known for Fifty Shades of Grey and Nowhere Boy, is directing the film.
Rounding out the main cast are Jack O'Connell as Amy's former husband Blake Fielder-Civil, Eddie Marsan as her father Mitch, Juliet Cowan as her mother Janis, and Lesley Manville as her grandmother Cynthia Winehouse.
An initial photo of Marisa as Amy was released in January, showing the actor in the singer's signature beehive hairstyle.
Now there are two more photos, including one of Marisa on set alongside Sam.
The second is a profile of Marisa, highlighting Amy's signature winged eye makeup and lip piercing.
As for the focus of the film, according to a press release, the movie will specifically chronicle Amy's early career through the release of her sophomore album. Back to Black was the final album she released before her death in 2011.
Prior to its US release, the film will debut on April 12 in the UK and Poland, on April 18 in Germany and the Netherlands, on April 24 in France, and on April 25 in New Zealand. The film was made with the support of Amy's estate.