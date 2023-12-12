Skip To Content
    There's Officially A Release Date And New Photos From The Amy Winehouse Biopic "Back To Black"

    The film, titled Back to Black, is set to be released next year.

    Joseph Longo
    by Joseph Longo

    BuzzFeed Staff

    The Amy Winehouse biopic will arrive in theaters soon. On Tuesday, it was announced the film is being released in the United States on May 10.

    Closeup of Amy Winehouse
    Chris Christoforou/Redferns / Getty Images

    Accompanying the release announcement were additional photos of Industry actor Marisa Abela in costume as the late British singer

    Closeup of Marisa Abela
    Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images

    In case you don't know, the film is titled Back to Black, which is the same name as Amy's 2006 sophomore album.

    Closeup of Amy Winehouse on the red carpet
    Dave Hogan / Getty Images

    Sam Taylor-Johnson, who is best known for Fifty Shades of Grey and Nowhere Boy, is directing the film.

    Closeup of Sam Taylor-Johnson
    David M. Benett/Dave Benett / Getty Images for Warner Bros.

    Rounding out the main cast are Jack O'Connell as Amy's former husband Blake Fielder-Civil, Eddie Marsan as her father Mitch, Juliet Cowan as her mother Janis, and Lesley Manville as her grandmother Cynthia Winehouse.

    Closeup of Jack O&#x27;Connell at a media event
    Sama Kai/Dave Benett / WireImage / Getty Images

    An initial photo of Marisa as Amy was released in January, showing the actor in the singer's signature beehive hairstyle.

    Marisa Abela as Amy Winehouse
    Courtesy of Dean Rogers/Focus Features

    Now there are two more photos, including one of Marisa on set alongside Sam.

    Behind the scenes of &quot;Back to Black&quot;
    Courtesy of Dean Rogers/Focus Features

    The second is a profile of Marisa, highlighting Amy's signature winged eye makeup and lip piercing.

    Closeup of Marisa Abela as Amy Winehouse
    Courtesy of Dean Rogers/Focus Features

    As for the focus of the film, according to a press release, the movie will specifically chronicle Amy's early career through the release of her sophomore album. Back to Black was the final album she released before her death in 2011.

    Amy Winehouse onstage
    Dave Hogan / Getty Images

    Prior to its US release, the film will debut on April 12 in the UK and Poland, on April 18 in Germany and the Netherlands, on April 24 in France, and on April 25 in New Zealand. The film was made with the support of Amy's estate.