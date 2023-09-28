Michael Gambon Who Played Dumbledore In "Harry Potter" Has Died At Age 82, And Here's How Fans Are Paying Tribute

Browse links
The actor died on Sept. 27 at the age of 82.
RIP Michael Gambon— Spencer Morgan (@spencermorgan93) September 28, 2023
“Happiness can be found, even in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light” - Albus Dumbledore pic.twitter.com/xl8ircdql6
Not Dumbledore. 🥺 RIP Sir Michael Gambon. Millennials are in mourning. pic.twitter.com/kZQTfh14DZ— Kieran Doody (@kierandoody) September 28, 2023
Wands up for Sir Michael Gambon 😢 #RIP #HarryPotter #Dumbledore pic.twitter.com/oF7Nz5eDx3— Lloyd (@laughoutlloyd25) September 28, 2023
Very sorry to hear of the death of the great Sir Michael Gambon aged 82, here in an interview explaining why he didn’t like being interviewed. RIP Michael. pic.twitter.com/MQOmlvHBlF— John Pitchford🌹💙 (@Johnnypapa64) September 28, 2023
Hilarious! A brilliant actor. I saw him on stage several times, and he lives unforgettably in my memory. He took over Dumbledore from my father, which was fitting as he over took Brando as my father’s favourite actor. https://t.co/BMGDDTtM2w— Jared Harris🎭 (@JaredHarris) September 28, 2023
RIP Sir Michael Gambon. No one accepted an award quite like him. pic.twitter.com/EY07VrtAyi— Pip (@pipmadeley) September 28, 2023
Michael Gambon has been in our lives since childhood - brilliantly portraying our beloved Professor Dumbledore.— Harry Potter Universe (@HPotterUniverse) September 28, 2023
The sadness of his passing feels like the sadness of Dumbledore’s death in the films, a scene that will forever hit different for all of us. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/YiBF92sxV0
pour one out for Dumbledore https://t.co/2L7EuHItnW— it’s us (@501Flame) September 28, 2023
RIP you wonderful man :(( forever in our hearts and a part of everyone's childhood https://t.co/XsCLCT5ZZN— Fraser 🤠 (@JediNabber) September 28, 2023
RIP Sir Michael Gambon.— Hickey (@Hickey93) September 28, 2023
Will always remember him as the man who got a corner named after him on the Top Gear Test Track after he almost rolled it pic.twitter.com/iPi7Qht9sR
Crushed to just be reading about the passing of Michael Gambon. A tremendous actor, and one of the men whose work on screen shepherded me through my childhood. Also a feature in one of my all-time favourite behind the scenes clips, which I’ll add here! Rest easy 🤍 pic.twitter.com/joI31a4yHn— Jordan King (@JordanMBKing) September 28, 2023