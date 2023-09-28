    Michael Gambon Who Played Dumbledore In "Harry Potter" Has Died At Age 82, And Here's How Fans Are Paying Tribute

    The actor died on Sept. 27 at the age of 82.

    Michael Gambon, the Irish and English actor, died on Sept. 27. He was 82.

    Closeup of Michael Gambon
    In a statement on Thursday that was obtained by the New York Times through a public relations company, his family said, “Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife, Anne, and son Fergus at his bedside, following a bout of pneumonia." BuzzFeed has reached out to a representative for the actor for confirmation.

    Gambon had a long and extensive acting career that included two Screen Actors Guild Awards and four BAFTAs. For some, he was perhaps best known as the second and longest running actor to play Albus Dumbledore in the Harry Potter film franchise.

    Gambon as Prof. Dumbledore
    Actor Richard Harris originally played Dumbledore in the Harry Potter movies, appearing as the headmaster of Hogwarts in the first two films. Following Harris's death in 2002, Gambon took over the role in the third film, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, and saw the character through the remaining films.

    Daniel Radcliffe and Michael Gambon in &quot;Harry Potter&quot;
    In response to news of Gambon's death, people are sharing heartfelt tributes to the actor, including the impact his role as Dumbledore had on many.

    Gambon as Dumbledore
    &quot;Rest in peace legends.&quot;
    &quot;every hp actor passing feels like losing a family member somehow&quot;
    &quot;Michael Gambon will live on in the hearts and the memories of every single person whose childhoods he lit up by his brilliant portrayal of Albus Dumbledore.&quot;
    &quot;Real ones know Sir Gambon from the turn of the Top Gear test track that bore his name.&quot;
    15. Finally, here's a sweet story about Michael Gambon on the set of Harry Potter:

