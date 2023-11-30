Skip To Content
    Mariska Hargitay Named Her Cat After A Taylor Swift Song That Mentions A Cat

    Now this is good karma.

    Joseph Longo
    by Joseph Longo

    BuzzFeed Staff

    The honor has been returned. On Thursday, Mariska Hargitay announced on Instagram the name of her cat, and it's a reference to a Taylor Swift song.

    Closeup of Mariska Hargitay
    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Glamour

    This is all the more fitting, considering that Taylor previously named one of her own cats after Mariska's Law & Order: Special Victims Unit character.

    Closeup of Taylor Swift
    Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

    So here's the backstory: Taylor has three cats, and two of them she's had for quite awhile. The two older cats are named after TV show characters. People reports she adopted Meredith Grey, named after Ellen Pompeo's character on Grey's Anatomy, in 2011. Then, in 2014, she adopted a second cat, named Olivia Benson after Mariska's character on SVU.

    Closeup of Taylor Swift
    Buda Mendes/TAS23 / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

    Taylor's third cat is named Benjamin Button, and she adopted him in 2019.

    It's also worth noting that both Ellen and Mariska notably appeared in Taylor's 2014 "Bad Blood" music video.

    Screenshot from the &quot;Bad Blood&quot; video
    Taylor Swift/YouTube / Via youtube.com

    All this to say, it's simply so funny (in the best way) to see Mariska return the honor by naming her cat after a song off Taylor's 2022 album, Midnights.

    Closeup of Mariska Hargitay
    Joy Malone / Getty Images

    "Karma is a Cat @taylorswift Meet Karma. My Cat.🐱," Mariska wrote in a post on Thursday alongside photos of her cat. She also included a series of hashtags that speak to the meaning behind the cat's name: #MeAndKarmaVibeLikeThat, #AndIKeepMySideOfMyPawClean, and #KarmaIsACat.

    If you didn't catch the reference, "Karma" is a song by Taylor, and she mentions a cat in the lyrics.

    Taylor Swift onstage
    Buda Mendes/TAS23 / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

    "Karma is a cat purring in my lap 'cause it loves me / flexing like a goddamn acrobat," Taylor sings on the song.

    Closeup of Taylor Swift
    Gotham/GC Images

    No word just yet on if Taylor has heard of Mariska's new cat, Karma. Here's hoping their cats get to meet one day.