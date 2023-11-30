So here's the backstory: Taylor has three cats, and two of them she's had for quite awhile. The two older cats are named after TV show characters. People reports she adopted Meredith Grey, named after Ellen Pompeo's character on Grey's Anatomy, in 2011. Then, in 2014, she adopted a second cat, named Olivia Benson after Mariska's character on SVU.
It's also worth noting that both Ellen and Mariska notably appeared in Taylor's 2014 "Bad Blood" music video.
All this to say, it's simply so funny (in the best way) to see Mariska return the honor by naming her cat after a song off Taylor's 2022 album, Midnights.
"Karma is a Cat @taylorswift Meet Karma. My Cat.🐱," Mariska wrote in a post on Thursday alongside photos of her cat. She also included a series of hashtags that speak to the meaning behind the cat's name: #MeAndKarmaVibeLikeThat, #AndIKeepMySideOfMyPawClean, and #KarmaIsACat.
If you didn't catch the reference, "Karma" is a song by Taylor, and she mentions a cat in the lyrics.
"Karma is a cat purring in my lap 'cause it loves me / flexing like a goddamn acrobat," Taylor sings on the song.
No word just yet on if Taylor has heard of Mariska's new cat, Karma. Here's hoping their cats get to meet one day.