Margot Robbie Was The Queen Of The Red Carpet This Year, So Here Are 21 Of Her Best Looks

Her two looks for the Barbie Seoul premiere might be my favorites.

Joseph Longo
by Joseph Longo

BuzzFeed Staff

If there was one celeb who dominated the red carpet this year, it might just have been Margot Robbie.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Whether it was hitting the awards circuit, like the Golden Globes...

Monica Schipper/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

... or meticulously recreating many Barbie doll looks on her legendary Barbie promotional tour around the globe...

Samir Hussein / WireImage / Getty Images

...or showing up to her other film premieres like Asteroid City, which she starred in...

Cindy Ord / WireImage / Getty Images

...or Saltburn, which she produced...

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

...Margot has simply stayed a red carpet tour de force this year, and it's simply impossible to pick a favorite. So you decide. Here are 21 times Margot Robbie attended a red carpet event this year (not including many other legendary non-red carpet public appearances), and we're wondering which one is your favorite:

1. January: Golden Globes

Kevork Djansezian / NBC via Getty Images

2. UK premiere of Babylon

Samir Hussein / WireImage / Getty Images

3. Australian premiere of Babylon

Brendon Thorne / Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

4. April: CinemaCon

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for CinemaCon

5. May: Met Gala

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

6. June: New York premiere of Asteroid City

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

7. Barbie photo call

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

8. Barbie Celebration Party in Australia

James Gourley / Getty Images

9. July: Seoul premiere of Barbie

Han Myung-Gu / WireImage / Getty Images

10. Seoul premiere of Barbie

Chung Sung-Jun / Getty Images

11. Barbie press conference in Seoul

Han Myung-Gu / WireImage / Getty Images

12. Barbie event in Mexico City

Carlos Tischler/ Eyepix Group/Future Publishing via Getty Images

13. Barbie photo call in Mexico City

Hector Vivas / Getty Images

14. World premiere of Barbie in Los Angeles

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images

15. European premiere of Barbie in London

Samir Hussein / WireImage / Getty Images

16. Barbie photo call in London

Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images

17. Barbie photo call in London

Stuart C. Wilson / Getty Images for Warner Bros.

18. November: Los Angeles premiere of Saltburn

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

19. Variety's Power of Women event

LISA O'CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images

20. Deadline Contenders Film: Los Angeles event

Gilbert Flores/Deadline via Getty Images

21. And, finally, the Gotham Awards

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

So, which Margot look from 2023 was your favorite? Tell us in the comments below!