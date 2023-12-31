If there was one celeb who dominated the red carpet this year, it might just have been Margot Robbie.
Whether it was hitting the awards circuit, like the Golden Globes...
... or meticulously recreating many Barbie doll looks on her legendary Barbie promotional tour around the globe...
...or showing up to her other film premieres like Asteroid City, which she starred in...
...or Saltburn, which she produced...
...Margot has simply stayed a red carpet tour de force this year, and it's simply impossible to pick a favorite. So you decide. Here are 21 times Margot Robbie attended a red carpet event this year (not including many other legendary non-red carpet public appearances), and we're wondering which one is your favorite: