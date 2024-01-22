Skip To Content
    Lindsay Lohan Will Star Alongside Kristin Chenoweth In This New Netflix Movie

    Our Little Secret is not the only upcoming film Netflix and Lindsay Lohan are working on together.

    Joseph Longo
    by Joseph Longo

    BuzzFeed Staff

    With Mean Girls back in the cultural zeitgeist (though, to be honest, did it ever really leave?), it's so good to see that Lindsay Lohan has new acting roles lined up. Even better, there's new details on her latest film.

    Lindsay Lohan smiles on the red carppet while wearing a floor-length dress with cutouts at the midriff
    Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

    In 2022, she began a two-film Netflix partnership following her work in Falling for Christmas, which came out later that same year.

    Lindsay opening a door in a scene from &quot;Falling for Christmas&quot;
    Scott Everett White/Netflix © 2022

    In Falling for Christmas, she played an heiress with amnesia who is taken in by Chord Overstreet's character.

    Lindsay and Chord walking through a snow-y decorated town in a scene from &quot;Falling for Christmas&quot;
    Scott Everett White/Netflix © 2021

    As for the first film part of that two-movie deal, it's Irish Wish. It's set to come out later this year and chronicles a woman (played by Lindsay) whose dream to marry her best friend's fiancé comes true. The film costars Jane Seymour, Ed Speleers, Ayesha Curry, and Alexander Vlahos.

    Closeup of Lindsay Lohan
    Jamie McCarthy/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

    Now Netflix has revealed new details about the second film as part of the deal: It's titled Our Little Secret, and (like Falling for Christmas) it's a holiday romp.

    Closeup of Lindsay Lohan
    James Devaney/GC Images

    Here's the Our Little Secret logline, courtesy of Netflix: "Two resentful exes are forced to spend Christmas under the same roof after discovering that their current partners are siblings." Sounds exciting!

    Closeup of Lindsay Lohan
    James Devaney/GC Images

    The supporting cast is stacked, including Kristin Chenoweth, Ian Harding, Tim Meadows (Lindsay's Mean Girls costar), Chris Parnell, Jon Rudnitsky, and Henry Czerny, among others announced.

    Kristin Chenoweth on the red carpet
    Monica Schipper / Getty Images

    Stephen Herek (The Mighty Ducks, 101 Dalmatians) is directing the film, which was written by Hailey DeDominicis. The film is currently in production.

    We'll update more about the movie as announcements are made.