Lindsay Lohan Will Star Alongside Kristin Chenoweth In This New Netflix Movie

With Mean Girls back in the cultural zeitgeist (though, to be honest, did it ever really leave?), it's so good to see that Lindsay Lohan has new acting roles lined up. Even better, there's new details on her latest film.
In 2022, she began a two-film Netflix partnership following her work in Falling for Christmas, which came out later that same year.
In Falling for Christmas, she played an heiress with amnesia who is taken in by Chord Overstreet's character.
As for the first film part of that two-movie deal, it's Irish Wish. It's set to come out later this year and chronicles a woman (played by Lindsay) whose dream to marry her best friend's fiancé comes true. The film costars Jane Seymour, Ed Speleers, Ayesha Curry, and Alexander Vlahos.
Now Netflix has revealed new details about the second film as part of the deal: It's titled Our Little Secret, and (like Falling for Christmas) it's a holiday romp.
Here's the Our Little Secret logline, courtesy of Netflix: "Two resentful exes are forced to spend Christmas under the same roof after discovering that their current partners are siblings." Sounds exciting!
The supporting cast is stacked, including Kristin Chenoweth, Ian Harding, Tim Meadows (Lindsay's Mean Girls costar), Chris Parnell, Jon Rudnitsky, and Henry Czerny, among others announced.
Stephen Herek (The Mighty Ducks, 101 Dalmatians) is directing the film, which was written by Hailey DeDominicis. The film is currently in production.
We'll update more about the movie as announcements are made.