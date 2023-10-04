Here's What 18 Latine Actors Who Made It Big As Child Stars Are Doing Now

It's always fun to look back at the films and shows you were obsessed with as a kid. Of course, it's even better when the stars you grew up watching have gone on to exciting (and sometimes wildly different) things.
So, in honor of Latine Heritage Month, here are 18 Latine former child stars and what they've been up to all these years:
1.Tristan Wilds then:
Tristan Wilds now:
2.Alexa PenaVega then:
Alexa PenaVega now:
3.Alfred Enoch then:
Alfred Enoch now:
4.Selena Gomez then:
Selena Gomez now:
5.Jake T. Austin then:
Jake T. Austin now:
6.Demi Lovato then:
Demi Lovato now:
7.Madison De La Garza then:
Madison De La Garza now:
8.Tyler Posey then:
Tyler Posey now:
9.Victoria Justice (with Jamie Lynn Spears on the left) then:
Victoria Justice (with Jamie Lynn Spears on the left) now:
10.Moisés Arias then:
Moisés Arias now:
11.Mark Indelicato then:
Mark Indelicato now:
12.Jenna Ortega then:
Jenna Ortega now:
13.Rico Rodriguez then:
Rico Rodriguez now:
14.Raini Rodriguez then:
Raini Rodriguez now:
15.Cierra Ramirez then:
Cierra Ramirez now:
16.Isabela Merced then:
Isabela Merced now:
17.Jaylen Barron then:
Jaylen Barron now:
18.Madison Reyes then:
Madison Reyes now:
Join BuzzFeed in celebrating Latine Heritage Month from September 15 to October 15.