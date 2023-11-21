Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    Lana Del Rey Revealed How She's Actually "All Over" The Original Version Of Taylor Swift's "Snow On The Beach"

    Well, this all makes a lot more sense now.

    Joseph Longo
    by Joseph Longo

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Turns out there is more to the story behind Lana Del Rey's song with Taylor Swift than might have previously been known.

    Closeup of Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey smiling for a photo at an event
    Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

    Last year, Lana Del Rey notably featured on Taylor Swift's song "Snow on the Beach" off Taylor's Midnights album.

    Closeup of Taylor Swift posing on the red carpet in a strapless dress
    Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

    However, upon the song's release, some fans were disappointed with what appeared to be a limited use of Lana's vocals on the song.

    Closeup of Lana Del Rey
    Steve Granitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    The result of this was a new version of the song, titled "Snow on the Beach (Feat. More Lana Del Rey)," on the Til Dawn deluxe album edition of Midnights that came out earlier this year.

    Taylor Swift onstage
    Mat Hayward/TAS23 / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

    Taylor even said, while announcing the deluxe album on Instagram in May, "You asked for it, we listened: Lana and I went back into the studio specifically to record more Lana on Snow on the Beach. Love u @honeymoon 🥰😆☺️"

    Closeup of Taylor and Lana talking
    Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

    Well, it turns out that apparently Lana could actually be heard throughout the original version of "Snow on the Beach," and the singer recently explained how.

    Lana Del Rey onstage
    Kristy Sparow / Getty Images

    In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, Lana said "Snow on the Beach" was the song Taylor wanted her to sing on.

    Closeup of Lana Del Rey
    Harper's BAZAAR/YouTube

    "If I think somebody's song is perfect, I will act as a producer in it," she said. "I can mimic almost anyone, so I am all over the first version of 'Snow on the Beach.' But I layer and match her vocals perfectly, so you would never even know that I was completely all over that first song."

    Closeup of Lana Del Rey
    Harper's BAZAAR/YouTube

    Lana then claimed that Taylor wanted her to sing the whole song.

    Closeup of Taylor Swift
    MEGA/GC Images

    "But if it ain't broke, don't fix it," Lana said.

    Closeup of Lana Del Rey
    Kevin Winter / Getty Images

    Well, there ya go. Here's hoping Taylor and Lana collab on another song soon.