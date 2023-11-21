Lana Del Rey Revealed How She's Actually "All Over" The Original Version Of Taylor Swift's "Snow On The Beach"

Turns out there is more to the story behind Lana Del Rey's song with Taylor Swift than might have previously been known.
Last year, Lana Del Rey notably featured on Taylor Swift's song "Snow on the Beach" off Taylor's Midnights album.
However, upon the song's release, some fans were disappointed with what appeared to be a limited use of Lana's vocals on the song.
The result of this was a new version of the song, titled "Snow on the Beach (Feat. More Lana Del Rey)," on the Til Dawn deluxe album edition of Midnights that came out earlier this year.
Taylor even said, while announcing the deluxe album on Instagram in May, "You asked for it, we listened: Lana and I went back into the studio specifically to record more Lana on Snow on the Beach. Love u @honeymoon 🥰😆☺️"
Well, it turns out that apparently Lana could actually be heard throughout the original version of "Snow on the Beach," and the singer recently explained how.
In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, Lana said "Snow on the Beach" was the song Taylor wanted her to sing on.
"If I think somebody's song is perfect, I will act as a producer in it," she said. "I can mimic almost anyone, so I am all over the first version of 'Snow on the Beach.' But I layer and match her vocals perfectly, so you would never even know that I was completely all over that first song."
Lana then claimed that Taylor wanted her to sing the whole song.
"But if it ain't broke, don't fix it," Lana said.
Well, there ya go. Here's hoping Taylor and Lana collab on another song soon.