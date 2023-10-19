Julia Fox Quite Literally Evoked Princess Diana In Her Latest Major Fashion Moment

You have to see the look to believe it.

Joseph Longo
by Joseph Longo

BuzzFeed Staff

Julia Fox is well-known for her headline-making fashion moments.

Closeup of Julia Fox
Gotham/GC IMAGES

Whether it's wearing a DIY denim top...

Julia Fox in denim
Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

...wearing dry cleaning that's still in the bag...

Julia Fox wearing dry cleaning
Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

...or carrying an oversized accessory, she can't help but turn unexpected looks.

Julia Fox
Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

It doesn't seem like the actor and model, who is currently promoting her new memoir Down the Drain, will slow her fashion roll anytime soon. In fact, she was just spotted in a look that managed to involve Princess Diana.

Closeup of Julia Fox
MEGA/GC Images

On Thursday, Julia was photographed in London wearing a corset-style top that featured a photo of the late English princess.

Julia Fox on the street
Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Here's a closer look at the corset:

Closeup of Julia Fox
Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Julia even styled the look with a bag adorned with the Union Jack.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Of course, Julia is far from the first person to reference Princess Diana in their style.

Closeup of Princess Diana
Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty Images

Whether it was her sheep sweater worn in 1981...

Closeup of Princess Diana
Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

...or a black ensemble worn in 1994 that's now refered to as a "revenge dress"....

Princess Diana
Jayne Fincher / Getty Images

...or any of her sweatshirt-and-biker-shorts looks from the late-1990s (including this look in 1995), Princess Diana's style remains timeless.

Princess Diana
Anwar Hussein / Getty Images

It's only a matter of time before another celeb finds inspiration, though they'll be hard-pressed to top Julia's literal reference.

Closeup of Julia Fox
Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images