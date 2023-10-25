Julia Fox's Response To Being Caught "Lying" About Her Voice Was Genuinely So Honest And Profound

It's practically a rite of passage at this point for celebrities to appear on Vanity Fair's "Lie Detector Test" YouTube series. Pedro Pascal, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian, and Kevin Hart are just a few of the many, many celebs who've faced off against the machine.
Julia Fox, who recently released a memoir called Down the Drain, is the latest star to take the lie detector test, and her video, which dropped on Wednesday, didn't disappoint.
In fact, there was one moment in particular that turned out to be pretty profound.
At one point, the unseen and unnamed interviewer asked Julia if she was talking in her normal speaking voice after noting some on the internet think she talks with a fake voice.
Julia answered the question by saying she speaks in her normal voice, only for the lie detector test operator to claim she was lying.
Here's the breakdown:
Visibly shocked by the operator claiming she was lying, Julia said "No" before elaborating on how she speaks, which turned into an unexpectedly deep commentary on what it means for her to be a woman.
"Maybe when I'm nervous I lean into more, like, ditzy [of a voice]," she said. "I feel that it kind of disarms people, and I think a lot of women probably do that."
"You know, whether it's the baby voice or the, like, damsel in distress, it's kind of a defense mechanism so that I'll be taken care of," she continued. "I think it's subconscious, though. I don't think I even realize when I'm doing it. It just happens."
The lie detector test operator then noted, "She's telling the truth."