You can always count on the Grammys to deliver high-impact fashion from some of the biggest celebrities. But sometimes the most interesting thing about a standout look is actually how it came to exist in the first place. So here are 11 interesting details about some of the most notable looks celebrities wore to this year's ceremony:
1.Taylor Swift's necklace featured a clock set to midnight.
2.Then, during the show, Taylor brought out a black hand fan while sitting next to collaborator and fellow Album of the Year nominee Lana Del Rey.