Here Are 11 BTS Details About Some Of The Biggest Looks At The Grammys

Billie Eilish recreated a 1965 Barbie look.

Joseph Longo
by Joseph Longo

BuzzFeed Staff

You can always count on the Grammys to deliver high-impact fashion from some of the biggest celebrities. But sometimes the most interesting thing about a standout look is actually how it came to exist in the first place. So here are 11 interesting details about some of the most notable looks celebrities wore to this year's ceremony:

1. Taylor Swift's necklace featured a clock set to midnight.

Closeup of Taylor Swift
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

As seen in this TikTok video from People, Taylor Swift made sure to have her stylist Joseph Cassell set the clock on her necklace to midnight, before she walked the red carpet. As for what the midnight timing might mean? Well, a simple guess is that the record for which she won two awards on Sunday, including Album of the Year, is called Midnights, after all.

2. Then, during the show, Taylor brought out a black hand fan while sitting next to collaborator and fellow Album of the Year nominee Lana Del Rey.

Closeup of Lana Del Rey and Taylor Swift
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Could the use of hand fans be a response to all the intensity around her conversation with Selena Gomez during the Golden Globes last month? Who knows!

Lana Del Rey and Taylor Swift
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

3. Billie Eilish recreated a 1965 Barbie look for her performance of "What Was I Made For?" from the Barbie soundtrack.

Billie Eilish onstage
Kevin Winter / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Billie took a page out of Margot Robbie's book and recreated a Barbie doll look for this Barbie moment. The singer paid homage to Poodle Parade Barbie from 1965, perfectly rendering the pink-and-green ensemble from the dress and coat to the headscarf and sunglasses. You can view the OG inspiration here.

4. Victoria Monét matched with her daughter Hazel.

John Gaines and Victoria Monét with their daughter, Hazel
ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Victoria Monét, who won multiple awards including Best New Artist, attended the Grammys alongside her boyfriend John Gaines and their daughter Hazel. Thanks to her laugh being featured on Victoria's song "Hollywood," Hazel is the youngest-ever Grammy nominee at 2 1/2 years old. The mother-and-daughter duo wore matching Versace dresses to celebrate their big night. 

5. Doja Cat temporarily tattooed the designer of her gown's name on her forehead.

Closeup of Doja Cat
Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images

Doja Cat, who wore a custom gown by designer Dilara Findikoglu, temporarily tattooed the designer's name onto her forehead. It was just one of numerous temporary tattoos she donned for the show.

6. Dua Lipa's Tiffany necklace took 1,017 hours to make.

Closeup of Dua Lipa
Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

Dua Lipa's Tiffany necklace, which featured two fish and was made of sapphires, diamonds, and rubellites, took 1,017 hours to make. She paired the necklace with a Courrèges gown.

7. Miley Cyrus's red carpet look featured 14,000 safety pins.

Closeup of Miley Cyrus
Axelle / FilmMagic

Miley Cyrus, who won twice for her song "Flowers," wore five looks on Grammys night. Her first, for the red carpet, was a Maison Margiela dress that took 675 hours to make and was comprised of antique French beads and 14,000 safety pins.

8. Laufey's dress featured bows, in honor of her fans.

Closeup of Laufey
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Laufey, whose record Bewitched won the award for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album, told Vogue she was inspired to wear this pink Chanel set, in part, because the bow on the back reminded her of her fans, who are known to wear bows to her shows. "It felt like they were with me the whole time <3," she said.

9. Noah Kahan's cufflinks featured a nod to his hometown of Strafford, Vermont.

Closeup of Noah Kahan
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

One of Noah's cufflinks featured his initials, "NK." The other was the outline of the state of Vermont. Of the latter cufflink, Noah's stylist told Vanity Fair, "There's a little diamond where Strafford is to remind him of all his friends back home."

10. Tyla, who won Best African Music Performance for her song "Water," incorporated an ocean aesthetic into her look.

Tyla on the red carpet
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

According to Vogue, Tyla wore a sea-foam green Versace dress that featured "Swarovski crystal-studded fishnet." Her creative director and friend Thato "Thegmni" Nzimande told Vogue of the full look, "We're just marrying the idea of the ocean, nature, [and] the closest that we could get to organic but [keeping the look] stunning."

11. Finally, Céline Dion's rare public appearance at the Grammys brought her stylist Law Roach out of retirement:

Closeup of Céline Dion
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Aside from his long-time collaborations with Zendaya, Law Roach has scaled down his work with celebrity clients after announcing his retirement as a celebrity stylist last year. However, Céline Dion made a special appearance to present Album of the Year. This was a rare public outing for the singer since her diagnosis with Stiff Person Syndrome in 2022. For the occasion, Law went out of retirement for "One nite only!!!!!" as he said on Instagram. The two notably have worked together for years. "This makes me so much Joy! Not just to dress my Queen again but the fact that she’s HEALTHY AND HAPPY! The UNIVERSE always PROTECTS and PROVIDES," Law said, in part, in a separate Instagram post the day after the awards show.