Here's A Side-By-Side Of Margot Robbie As Superstar Barbie At The Golden Globes

Joseph Longo
by Joseph Longo

BuzzFeed Staff

Margot Robbie spent much of last year recreating Barbie doll looks while promoting her mega-hit film of the same name, like Totally Hair Barbie from 1992 at the film's Mexico City premiere in July.

And Solo in the Spotlight Barbie from 1960 at the film's Los Angeles premiere later in July.

Now that the film is an awards season frontrunner, it seems she's continuing the recreation trend because she wore an absolutely stunning Barbie doll look from 1977 at the Golden Globes on Jan. 7.

Margot said on Variety and Entertainment Tonight's pre-show that her outfit was inspired by Superstar Barbie.

Here's a side-by-side:

From the shimmering dress to the accompanying mesh boa and simple yet shining earring, Margot got the look down to a tee.

Superstar Barbie is just the latest (and hopefully far from last) of Margot's iconic tribute looks, and you can check out more of them here.

Check out all of our Golden Globes coverage here.