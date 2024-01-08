Skip To Content
    12 Celebs Whose Golden Globes Looks Had Subtle Meanings And Messages

    Saltburn star Rosamund Pike wore a "protective veil" after a skiing accident over the holidays.

    Joseph Longo
    by Joseph Longo

    BuzzFeed Staff

    The Golden Globes on Jan. 7 were a star-studded event as usual, which, of course, means the red carpet was full of celebs pulling out all the stops with their outfits. So here are 12 who not only looked flawless but happened to imbue their look for the night with a major backstory or hidden meaning:

    1. Gillian Anderson's dress featured embroidered vaginas.

    Gillian Anderson
    Amy Sussman / Getty Images

    "The dress is designed by Gabriela Hearst, and it has vaginas on it," she told Deadline, noting the embroidery was "brand appropriate." She elaborated to British Vogue, saying the dress is also a subtle hint to her natural soft drink company, G Spot. "Since my Instagram presence has been highlighting yonis since Sex Education landed on Netflix and with the mantra of my brand G-Spot being to ‘prioritize pleasure,’ I wanted to bring this element into the design," she told the publication.

    2. Sheryl Lee Ralph enlisted her daughter to style her.

    Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

    Sheryl Lee Ralph was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a series, miniseries, or TV film for Abbott Elementary. For the awards show, she enlisted the help of her stylist Ivy Coco Maurice, who is also her daughter, who helped pick a bespoke Safiyaa gown.

    3. Jeremy Allen White kept his white-hot relationship with Calvin Klein going.

    Closeup of Jeremy Allen White
    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

    Fresh off his headline-making Calvin Klein underwear campaign last week, Jeremy Allen White kept the CK train moving by wearing a bespoke suit from the brand to the Golden Globes, where he won Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy TV Series.

    4. Pedro Pascal used his nails to hint at his not-so-subtle arm sling.

    Monica Schipper / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

    "I fell," Pedro Pascal told the Associated Press on the red carpet as an explanation for why he wore a notable arm sling alongside his Bottega Veneta look. "Be careful. Exactly. It can happen to anybody," he continued. As for the subtly, Pedro, who was nominated for Best Actor in a Drama Series for The Last of Us, painted "OUCHY" on his nails, according to GQ.

    5. Margot Robbie recreated a 1977 Barbie doll look.

    Margot Robbie
    Steve Granitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    As she did much of last year while promoting the Barbie film across the globe, Margot recreated another of the doll's vintage looks at the Golden Globes. Nominated for Best Female Actor in a Musical or Comedy Film, Margot enlisted Armani Privé for a custom real-life replica of 1977's Superstar Barbie. You can read more about the look here.

    6. Fantasia wore purple in support of her film The Color Purple.

    Closeup of Fantasia Barrino
    Amy Sussman / Getty Images

    The star of The Color Purple has been pulling out her best purple looks for months now in promotion of the film. She were custom Dolce & Gabbana for the awards show where she was nominated for Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical Motion Picture.

    7. So did Oprah, an executive producer on The Color Purple.

    Closeup of Oprah
    Steve Granitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    Like Fantasia, Oprah has been in a purple fashion moment to celebrate the film she executive produced. It's fitting as she garnered an Oscar nomination for her role in the 1985 version. At the Golden Globes, she wore a custom Louis Vuitton gown.

    8. Jennifer Lopez's earrings were an Easter egg.

    Closeup of J.Lo
    MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

    According to Vogue, as a subtle nod to her upcoming album This Is Me... Now, Jennifer Lopez paired her Nicole + Felicia pink dress with hummingbird-inspired earrings from luxury jeweler Boucheron. "Hummingbird" is the name of one of the tracks on the new album.

    9. Lily Gladstone's earrings were made by a Blackfeet designer.

    Closeup of Lily Gladstone
    MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

    Lily Gladstone spoke in Blackfeet while accepting Best Female Actor in a Drama Film for her work in Killers of the Flower Moon. She also honored the Blackfeet Nation at the award show by pairing her Valentino dress with earrings by Antelope Women Designs, which is run by Blackfeet designer Lenise Omeasoo. "Thank you so much, Lenise. I was so happy when I saw your gorgeous pieces and so honored to wear them!!!" Lily commented on Lenise's Instagram post about the collaboration.

    10. Rosamund Pike wore a "protective veil" following a skiing accident.

    Rosamund Pike
    John Salangsang/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images)

    "It's a protective veil for the occasion," Rosamund Pike told Variety of the black veil she wore alongside her Dior dress. "Well, I had an accident over Christmas, actually. I had a skiing accident. Not what you want knowing you're coming to the Golden Globes on the 7th of January. So on the 26th of December, my face was entirely smashed up, and I thought I need to do something. Actually, it's healed, but I kind of fell in love with the look." Rosamund was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Film for Saltburn.

    11. Barry Keoghan's brooch was a Saltburn Easter egg.

    Closeup of Barry Keoghan
    Michael Buckner / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

    Barry Keoghan was up for Best Actor in a Drama Film for his work in Saltburn. According to Vogue, Barry wore a Tiffany & Co. brooch on his lapel that featured an antlered animal alongside his Louis Vuitton look. The brooch is a fitting reference to his Saltburn character Oliver, who wore antlers to an unforgettable Midsummer Night's Dream party.

    12. Finally, Billie Eilish thrifted her Mary Jane heels.

    Billie Eilish
    Jon Kopaloff / WireImage / Getty Images

    According to People, Billie Eilish accessorized her Willy Chavarria look with Mary Jane heels she'd thrifted last year. It was a big night for the singer who won Best Original Song alongside her brother FINNEAS for "What Was I Made For?" off the Barbie soundtrack.

