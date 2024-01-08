12 Celebs Whose Golden Globes Looks Had Subtle Meanings And Messages

The Golden Globes on Jan. 7 were a star-studded event as usual, which, of course, means the red carpet was full of celebs pulling out all the stops with their outfits. So here are 12 who not only looked flawless but happened to imbue their look for the night with a major backstory or hidden meaning:
1.Gillian Anderson's dress featured embroidered vaginas.
2.Sheryl Lee Ralph enlisted her daughter to style her.
3.Jeremy Allen White kept his white-hot relationship with Calvin Klein going.
4.Pedro Pascal used his nails to hint at his not-so-subtle arm sling.
5.Margot Robbie recreated a 1977 Barbie doll look.
6.Fantasia wore purple in support of her film The Color Purple.
7.So did Oprah, an executive producer on The Color Purple.
8.Jennifer Lopez's earrings were an Easter egg.
9.Lily Gladstone's earrings were made by a Blackfeet designer.
10.Rosamund Pike wore a "protective veil" following a skiing accident.
11.Barry Keoghan's brooch was a Saltburn Easter egg.
12.Finally, Billie Eilish thrifted her Mary Jane heels.