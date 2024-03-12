Skip To Content
    Ari Aster Is Working On A New Film, And This Is One Stacked Cast

    A new film by the Beau Is Afraid and Midsommar director? Sign me up!

    Joseph Longo
    by Joseph Longo

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Emma Stone may have just won her second Oscar, but she's already staying booked and busy. On Sunday, Emma took home Best Actress for playing the character Bella Baxter in Yorgos Lanthimos's film Poor Things.

    Emma Stone holding her Oscar
    Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

    This is her second Best Actress win. She previously won in 2017 for playing aspiring actor Mia in Damien Chazelle's film La La Land.

    And less than two days later, on March 12, A24 officially announced on X (formerly Twitter) that Emma is among the actors cast in Eddington, a new film by director Ari Aster.

    Closeup of Ari Aster at a media event
    Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

    Ari previously directed Beau Is AfraidMidsommar, and Hereditary.

    Little is known about Eddington, including the size of Emma's role. Variety reports the film will chronicle a New Mexico sheriff in a small town gunning for more. As for who will appear in the film, here's the cast in order of A24's announcement:

    Joaquin Phoenix

    Joaquin Phoenix in a suit and tie that&#x27;s slightly askew at the &#x27;Napoleon&#x27; premiere
    Dave Benett / Getty Images for Apple

    Joaquin starred in Ari's most recent film, Beau Is Afraid.

    Pedro Pascal

    Pedro Pascal at an event, wearing a casual button-down shirt
    Monica Schipper / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    Emma Stone

    Emma Stone smiles wearing a strapless gown and a statement necklace
    Mike Coppola / Getty Images

    Luke Grimes

    Luke Grimes in a stylish textured suit with velvet lapels on the red carpet
    Roy Rochlin / WireImage / Getty Images

    Austin Butler

    Austin Butler in a casual blazer over a tank top, looking at the camera on the red carpet
    Joe Maher / Getty Images

    Deirdre O'Connell

    Deirdre O&#x27;Connell smiling on the red carpet for the photographers
    ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

    Michael Ward

    Michael Ward in a light-colored textured suit as he poses on the red carpet
    Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

    And Clifton Collins Jr.

    Clifton Collins Jr. stands on the Santa Barbara International Film Festival red carpet in a casual jacket and shirt
    Tibrina Hobson / Getty Images for SBIFF

    This article will be updated with future casting announcements.