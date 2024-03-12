And less than two days later, on March 12, A24 officially announced on X (formerly Twitter) that Emma is among the actors cast in Eddington, a new film by director Ari Aster.
Little is known about Eddington, including the size of Emma's role. Variety reports the film will chronicle a New Mexico sheriff in a small town gunning for more. As for who will appear in the film, here's the cast in order of A24's announcement:
Joaquin Phoenix
Pedro Pascal
Emma Stone
Luke Grimes
Austin Butler
Deirdre O'Connell
Michael Ward
And Clifton Collins Jr.
This article will be updated with future casting announcements.