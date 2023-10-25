Musée Grévin is responding to the controversy surrounding their new Dwayne Johnson wax figure.
Last week, the Parisian museum unveiled a wax figure of the actor. However, it quickly came under fire for what some argued was depicting Dwayne, who is Samoan and Black, with a complexion lighter than his skin tone.
Those to call out the wax figure included comedian James Andre Jefferson Jr., who uploaded a video about it to Instagram last week. Then, earlier this week, Dwayne reacted, too.
On Monday, he shared James's video on his own Instagram page. "I knew my boy @jamesjeffersonj had this Rock wax statue in his roasting crosshairs 😂💣🔥," he wrote in the caption. "'Is this how y’all felt when you lost the Little Mermaid?' 🤣 legit belly laughed at this ☝🏾."
He then went on to write that he'd have his team reach out to the museum "so we can work at 'updating' my wax figure here with some important details and improvements," specifically "starting with my skin color 🤣✊🏾💪🏾."
It doesn't seem Dwayne is too upset about the wax figure, as he ended his caption by noting, "And next time I’m in Paris, I’ll stop in and have a drink with myself 🥃 😉."
Now, Musée Grévin is responding to the controversy. The museum uploaded a video to Instagram on Tuesday where its managing director Yves Delhommeau noted they're working to update the wax figure.
"A week ago, we unveiled Dwyane Johnson's waxwork, and we got a big surprise when we put him under the lights," Yves said in the video. "His skin tone seemed too pale."
"And we suddenly realized we might have got it wrong," he said, noting the figure garnered "widespread attention."
"Painting on wax is very complicated. It's a long process, like oil painting. They worked on his skin texture using photos," Yves added in the video. "And we know that Dwayne Johnson looks very different from one photo to the next."
"We're going to work on this amazing waxwork so it better represents him," Yves continued. "It's been a major task for the sculptor. We're going to keep improving it!"
Yves ended the video by noting they're looking forward to having that drink with Dwayne. "Long live Dwayne Johnson, who's going to stop in and have a drink with us in Paris soon!" he said.