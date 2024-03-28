The star is an Oscar-nominated producer through her production company LuckyChap, which she founded alongside Josey McNamara and her husband, Tom Ackerley. In addition to working on some of Margot's films like I, Tonya; Terminal; and Barbie, the company was also behind the TV series Dollface and the miniseries Maid. They also produced director Emerald Fennell's films Promising Young Woman and Saltburn.