Through their production company Higher Ground, Barack and Michelle Obama worked on the film about a dystopian future amid a blackout. The movie is based on Rumaan Alam's 2020 novel of the same name. "He had a lot [of] notes about the characters and the empathy we would have for them," the film's director and writer Sam Esmail told Vanity Fair last year of Barack's involvement. "I have to say he is a big movie lover, and he wasn't just giving notes about things that were from his background. He was giving notes as a fan of the book, and he wanted to see a really good film."