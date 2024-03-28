Skip To Content
    13 Celebs You Might’ve Not Known Produced, But Didn't Star In, These Seriously Impressive Films

    Did everyone else already know that Bradley Cooper was a producer on Joker?

    Joseph Longo
    by Joseph Longo

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Last month, Emma Stone achieved a significant feat with her Oscar win for Poor Things. She's now a two-time Academy Award winner, first taking home Best Actress in 2017 for La La Land. But this is far from the only major success she's had lately.

    Woman in elegant strapless gown with statement necklace, smiling at the camera
    Mike Coppola / Getty Images

    Behind the scenes, Emma has built an impressive career as a film producer. She also garnered a Best Picture nomination this year as a producer for Poor Things. Emma even runs a production company, Fruit Tree, alongside her husband, Dave McCary. And though the company didn't produce Poor Things, they've hit the ground running with some notable film releases since launching in 2020.

    Emma Stone in a beaded dress holds an Oscar, standing next to Dave McCary in a tuxedo
    Steve Granitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    Their recent films include When You Finish Saving the World and Problemista, while they've got I Saw the TV Glow and A Real Pain coming later this year.

    Two characters in a scene, woman in green blazer with pink hair, man in brown shirt with backpack
    A24 / Courtesy Everett Collection

    Emma is far from the first celeb to make a name for themselves producing movies. So here are 13 stars, including a former president, who've also proven themselves to be savvy film producers:

    1. Margot Robbie: Saltburn (2023)

    Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images

    The star is an Oscar-nominated producer through her production company LuckyChap, which she founded alongside Josey McNamara and her husband, Tom Ackerley. In addition to working on some of Margot's films like I, Tonya; Terminal; and Barbie, the company was also behind the TV series Dollface and the miniseries Maid. They also produced director Emerald Fennell's films Promising Young Woman and Saltburn.

    Person in burgundy robe overlooking a park with people and scattered objects
    MGM / Courtesy Everett Collection

    As for what Margot first thought of Saltburn's many infamous scenes, she told Variety in January, "It didn't feel that shocking in the script, because Emerald immerses you into a world so quickly. She's so masterful at tone and plot; she gets you into it so quickly — you're just immediately like, 'I'm in this world.' So by the time you get to something like the bathtub scene, she's primed you for it. She's got you. You're, like, picking at a scab; you're like, 'I can't help myself.' Or like popping a pimple: 'I know I shouldn't squeeze but I'm gonna.'" 

    2. Will Ferrell: May December (2023)

    Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images

    Will Ferrell and Adam McKay produced numerous films and TV shows together through their production company, Gary Sanchez Productions. This included hits like Step Brothers, Vice, The Menu, and Succession. Following the end of Gary Sanchez Productions, Will shifted his producing efforts in recent years to women-centered content alongside producer Jessica Elbaum through sister label Gloria Sanchez Productions. The company is behind films like Booksmart, Hustlers, and May December.

    Two women in a dressing room, one holding a notepad, the other with makeup
    Francois Duhamel /© Netflix /Courtesy Everett Colleection

    Will told Vanity Fair in January, "It just kind of happened this way," that he's begun producing women-centric content. "If the planet is a school bus, men have been driving it since the beginning of civilization," he continued. "It's women's turn to take over the wheel."

    3. Barack Obama: Leave the World Behind (2023)

    Spencer Platt / Getty Images

    Through their production company Higher Ground, Barack and Michelle Obama worked on the film about a dystopian future amid a blackout. The movie is based on Rumaan Alam's 2020 novel of the same name. "He had a lot [of] notes about the characters and the empathy we would have for them," the film's director and writer Sam Esmail told Vanity Fair last year of Barack's involvement. "I have to say he is a big movie lover, and he wasn't just giving notes about things that were from his background. He was giving notes as a fan of the book, and he wanted to see a really good film."

    Four characters from a TV show stand together with serious expressions
    JoJo Whilden / © Netflix /Courtesy Everett Collection

    Last year, Higher Ground also produced Rustin, the Bayard Rustin biopic starring Colman Domingo.

    4. Maria Bello: The Woman King (2022)

    Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

    "The Woman King was definitely born of my love of the continent in general," Maria told the Hollywood Reporter in 2022 of Africa. "It's based on women's history, a story I found many years ago about this army of women in the 17th century. I was watching Braveheart and I was like, 'Why isn't there a woman's movie like this?'"

    Woman in traditional warrior attire stands confidently in a bustling village setting at night
    TriStar Pictures /Courtesy Everett Collection

    Maria pitched the film to Viola Davis, who came aboard as a producer alongside her husband and producing partner Julius Tennon through their company, JuVee Productions. Viola also starred in the film.

    5. Reese Witherspoon: Where the Crawdads Sing (2022)

    Reese Witherspoon smiling, wearing a strapless red gown at the SAG Awards
    Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

    Where the Crawdads Sing is based on Delia Owen's 2018 novel of the same name. Reese's involvement with the book-turned-movie came after she selected the novel that year as a book for her book club. Then, Reese's production company Hello Sunshine produced the adaption.

    Woman standing in the woods, looking forward, with a tree trunk behind her
    Michele K. Short / © Sony Pictures Entertainment / Courtesy Everett Collection

    "Shortly after, one of my very dearest friends and closest collaborators called me and said, 'So we make it into a movie? And I was like, 'Yessss! That would be amazing!" Reese told Entertainment Tonight in 2022. "From there we just started going and it's just been a dream come true."

    6. Denzel Washington: Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (2020)

    ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

    "I put my two cents in where I could, but in all seriousness I really tried to stay out of the way," Denzel Washington told the Guardian in 2020 of producing the film based on August Wilson's play of the same name.

    Ma Rainey in patterned dress singing with jazz band members playing instruments in vintage room
    David Lee / © Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

    According to Variety, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom is one of the late playwright's 10 plays known as the Pittsburgh Cycle that Denzel is working to adapt to screen. Another was Fences, which was adapted in 2016. Denzel starred in, directed, and produced the adaption.

    7. Bradley Cooper: Joker (2019)

    Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    "We kept this one pretty close to us," Jeff Groth, the film editor on Joker, told IndieWire in 2020. "We screened it more personally for people and filmmakers. Bradley Cooper definitely came in a couple of times. He was a producer on the movie, but he definitely watched the movie many times and sat with us. We could call him if we got stuck with something and be like, 'Hey, can you come over and take a look at things?'"

    Person dressed as the Joker dancing on a stairway
    Niko Tavernise / © Warner Bros. / courtesy Everett Collection

    8. Eva Longoria: John Wick (2014)

    Alberto Rodriguez/Variety via Getty Images

    In 2019, Eva told GQ of producing the film, "I saved the movie...I really did. It was fun. Keanu was amazing, and it was an amazing movie."

    Keanu Reeves as John Wick walking determinedly in a dimly-lit space with damaged cars and debris around
    David Lee/©Summit Entertainment / courtesy Everett Collection

    Chad Stahelski and David Leitch directed the film. Chad told the Hollywood Reporter last year of Eva's involvement, "The first John Wick was independent, and someone went to her with it as an investment opportunity. When Dave Leitch and I were filming, we didn't even know about it. We didn't meet her until well after the movie came out. We eventually met her at Chateau Marmont for lunch one day, and she's like, 'Hi, I'm Eva. Isn't this the weirdest thing?' We actually made her a bunch of money, which is awesome, so she felt like she should take us to lunch."

    9. Pharrell Williams: Hidden Figures (2016)

    Man with unique hair and glasses, wearing a black suit and ornate broach on a white shirt
    Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images for The Business of Fashion

    "Oftentimes I would have an opinion about things, beyond just the music — they would listen," Pharrell told the New York Times in 2017 of producing Hidden Figures. "I'm appreciative for that wiggle room and to be part of the conversation."

    A group of women in vintage work attire walking purposefully through a corridor
    Hopper Stone / TM & copyright © 20th Century Fox Film Corp. All rights reserved. / courtesy Everett Collection

    10. Jada Pinkett Smith: The Secret Life of Bees (2008)

    Person with a buzz cut wearing a black outfit with a chain belt and draped sleeves, at an event
    James Devaney/GC Images

    "It was amazing. Because my bonus son's mother called me and said, 'Jada, you have to read this book' and I fell in love with it. I was tracking the rights to this book for a very, very long time and they became available so Overbrook [Entertainment] grabbed it and I said 'You got to get these rights!'" Jada Pinkett Smith told the Early Show in 2008.

    Two people in beekeeping suits inspect a honeycomb frame outdoors
    Twentieth Century Fox. All Rights Reserved./Courtesy Everett Collection

    Overbrook Entertainment is Will Smith and producer James Lassiter's production company.

    11. Tom Hanks (and Rita Wilson): Mamma Mia! (2008)

    Tom Hanks wearing a classic black suit standing before a promotional backdrop
    ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

    Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson produced Mamma Mia and the sequel films through Tom's production company, Playtone, which he co-founded with Gary Goetzman. According to Vulture, Tom said on The Graham Norton Show in 2018, "I was a producer of Mamma Mia! and I tried out of role. I wanted to hire myself, but my singing voice would have scared the children."

    Group of actresses from Mamma Mia running, with Meryl Streep in front wearing a blue dress
    Universal / courtesy Everett Collection

    12. Rita Wilson (and Tom Hanks): My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002)

    Woman in elegant black blazer over low-neck top, jewelry, posing for photo
    Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

    Rita and Tom's production work through Playtone also includes the My Big Fat Greek Wedding films. Nia Vardalos, who has starred in and wrote all three films in the series, was running a one-woman play in the late-'90s. Rita, a fellow Greek actor, attended and subsequently convinced Tom and Playtone to turn the play into the first film, which remains the highest-grossing rom-com to date.

    Two actors from &quot;My Big Fat Greek Wedding&quot; smiling in wedding attire in a car
    IFC Films / Courtesy Everett Collection

    "The title made me laugh," Rita told USA Today in 2023 of Nia's stage show. "It was so great, and I thought, 'This could actually be a fantastic movie.'" Notably, Rita appeared in the first sequel and co-wrote and performed an original song for the second sequel.

    13. Finally, Whitney Houston: The Princess Diaries (2001)

    Whitney Houston performing onstage with a microphone, wearing a gold and beige dress
    Kevin Winter / Getty Images

    According to People, the late singer produced both the Princess Diaries and Cheetah Girls films, as well as Brandy's Cinderella and the 2012 Sparkle remake. Whitney starred in the latter two films.

    Characters from &#x27;The Princess Diaries&#x27; wearing tiaras, one in headphones
    Walt Disney / courtesy Everett Collection

    Who did we miss? Let us know if the comments which celeb you were surprised to learn produced a significant film. Your comment may even be featured in a future BuzzFeed article.