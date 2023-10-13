These 11 Celebs Revealed Their Tried-And-True Fast Food Orders

"I genuinely love Taco Bell." —Jason Sudeikis

The truth is most of us love a fast food meal every once in a while (or maybe all the time). Celebs are no different. Whether it's a quick bite before an awards show or a nostalgic meal, here are 11 celebs who've revealed their go-to fast food orders.

1. Jason Sudeikis: Taco Bell

"I genuinely love Taco Bell. I believe there are levels of Taco Bell. I find suburban Taco Bell...my hometown Overland Park, Kansas...there's a Taco Bell there that's fantastic. I don't know how they do it different. The soft shells are always soft," Jason Sudeikis told Harper's Bazaar in March. "Sometimes a few of the Taco Bells I've had in Manhattan, having lived there since 2003, [are] not great. But that love of Taco Bell has now found its way into my son's taste buds, and it may be arguably the worst thing I've influenced him on. It's delicious, but you can't have Taco Bell more than once every couple of weeks, if that. But I've always loved it since I was a kid. I used to be able to eat ten tacos in a sitting, and now if I do three I'm showing off. That would be something that I would order 'because he wants it.'"

2. Katy Perry: Taco Bell

In 2015, Katy Perry shared on Instagram a cover of Forbes, on which she appeared. She ended her lengthy caption about the career triumph by saying, "Also... don't think that I didn't celebrate this moment by going straight to Taco Bell and getting my crunch wrap supreme."

3. Travis Kelce: Burger King

"I think Burger King's got the best fast food burgers," Travis Kelce said on his podcast New Heights, which he co-hosts with his brother. Travis then listed Wendy's and In-N-Out as the homes to the next-best fast-food burgers. As for how Travis takes his Whoppers: "No mayonnaise. No onions."

4. Madelyn Cline: In-N-Out

"On some days, a signature is going to In-N-Out for breakfast. In-N-Out and coffee: breakfast of champions. My order is a Double-Double with everything on it, plus chopped chilis. Animal Style fry, and a Diet Coke," Madelyn Cline told Harper's BAZAAR in February.

5. Kylie Jenner: In-N-Out

"When I was pregnant, I had to eat In-N-Out at least once a week. It was a problem," Kylie Jenner told Harper's Bazaar in 2020. "My order, either, I'll always do a double cheeseburger with just special sauce and grilled onions. I'll either get it protein-style or not, depending on the mood. Fries, well done. And a Coke."

6. Prince Harry (and Meghan Markle): In-N-Out

"In-N-Out is the best! I order two double-doubles, animal style, fries and a Coke! And that's just for me!" Prince Harry told People in January. "Meg gets the cheeseburger and fries with sides of jalapeños. I just stick with ketchup and that special sauce of theirs. So good!"

7. Padma Lakshmi: In-N-Out

Last year, Padma shared on TikTok her visit to a California In-N-Out, including her order that day. "We got two burgers, some fries, and I don't think I ever knew that they had these peppers," she said.

8. Ice Cube: Fatburger

"The ultimate burger in California is the Fatburger," Ice Cube told First We Feast, which is owned by BuzzFeed, in August. The rapper famously referenced the chain in his 1992 song "It Was a Good Day." He also outlined his order. "I would have a King Burger, you know what I'm saying? Mayo. A little mustard. I would put an egg on there, you know what I mean? And probably top it with some chili."

9. Adele: McDonald's

"My ideal meal, my death row meal, my last meal would be a McChicken Nugget with a Big Mac, and then fries. That's my three course. I eat it at least once a week," she told British Vogue last year.

10. Jennifer Lawrence: McDonald's

In 2013, Jennifer Lawrence revealed to MTV News that she ordered McDonald's to the Oscars ceremony that year, where she won Best Actress for Silver Linings Playbook. "Hang on, I didn't say fries. I'm seeing you talk, and all I'm thinking about is me pissed that I didn't get fries," she said to MTV News of her order that night. "You have to remind them of ketchup because they never include ketchup. You have to ask for it."

11. And, finally, Chrissy Teigen: Cinnabon

In 2018, Chrissy responded to Gabrielle Union's tweet about craving a cinnamon roll with the recommendation of heading to Cinnabon. "I make 10 trays of 9 of these every year for Christmas! Adding you to this list! Please hold your craving," she wrote. "OR - if you are in LA, postmates delivers Cinnabon. (I’ve done this 3 times, great in microwave, ask for extra icing)."

