These 11 Celebs Revealed Their Tried-And-True Fast Food Orders

"I genuinely love Taco Bell. I believe there are levels of Taco Bell. I find suburban Taco Bell...my hometown Overland Park, Kansas...there's a Taco Bell there that's fantastic. I don't know how they do it different. The soft shells are always soft," Jason Sudeikis told Harper's Bazaar in March. "Sometimes a few of the Taco Bells I've had in Manhattan, having lived there since 2003, [are] not great. But that love of Taco Bell has now found its way into my son's taste buds, and it may be arguably the worst thing I've influenced him on. It's delicious, but you can't have Taco Bell more than once every couple of weeks, if that. But I've always loved it since I was a kid. I used to be able to eat ten tacos in a sitting, and now if I do three I'm showing off. That would be something that I would order 'because he wants it.'"