These 11 Celebs Revealed Their Tried-And-True Fast Food Orders

"The ultimate burger in California is the Fatburger," Ice Cube told First We Feast, which is owned by BuzzFeed, in August. The rapper famously referenced the chain in his 1992 song "It Was a Good Day." He also outlined his order. "I would have a King Burger, you know what I'm saying? Mayo. A little mustard. I would put an egg on there, you know what I mean? And probably top it with some chili."