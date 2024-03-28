The Saturday Night Live alum, who is currently starring in the play Brooklyn Laundry, revealed Wednesday on Late Night With Seth Meyers that she's engaged. However, it wasn't exactly a shock to her that her now-fiancé was going to propose. As she tells it, "It was not a surprise, but I am kind of a detective."
"We'd talked about getting married, and then one day he was like, 'I'm so inundated with emails and texts, look at this,'" Cecily said.
"The first text was from a friend, and it said, 'How did it go?'" she continued. The text just so happened to include a ring emoji.
Oh man! Worry not, because Cecily noted that she told him to still surprise her with a proposal whenever he wanted...except she later walked back the request.
"Then I had a kind of a rough night in December, and I was like, 'Can I just wear the damn ring now?'" she said. "So that's how we got engaged."
The engagement hijinks didn't stop there. Cecily added that the ring ended up being too large at first.
"I don't know my ring size. I buy, like, every sized ring, so he took one of those [rings] that was like five sizes too big," she said. "I was wearing it on my index finger for a long time."
Honestly, that only makes the engagement sound all the more sweet. Congrats again! You can watch Cecily's full interview below: