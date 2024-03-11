Hot Topic
If you watched the Oscars on March 10, you might've noticed that host Jimmy Kimmel during his opening monologue mentioned a dog was in attendance.
But it wasn't just any dog.
It was Messi.
The Border Collie appeared in Anatomy of a Fall, a French film that was up for several awards on Sunday night including Best Picture.
The movie follows a woman accused of killing her husband after he fell from a chalet.
Justine Triet and Arthur Harari won Best Original Screenplay for the film on Sunday night. Justine also directed the film.
"Even though he's a dog, [he] may have given the performance of the year in Anatomy of a Fall," Jimmy said during his monologue, before calling Messi's performance in one much-discussed scene "incredible."
Messi has been a darling of awards season, attending Film Independent's live reading of Anatomy of a Fall where he posed with Olivia Wilde. Messi was also at the 2024 Oscars Nominees Luncheon.
Welp, no one is doing it quite like Messi!
