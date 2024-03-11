Skip To Content
Here's Why A Dog (In A Bow Tie) Attended The Oscars

Everyone please clap for Messi!

Joseph Longo
by Joseph Longo

BuzzFeed Staff

If you watched the Oscars on March 10, you might've noticed that host Jimmy Kimmel during his opening monologue mentioned a dog was in attendance.

Closeup of Jimmy Kimmel hosting the Oscars
PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

But it wasn't just any dog.

Border Collie wearing a bow tie at an event, surrounded by seated people in formal attire
ABC / Via youtube.com

It was Messi.

Closeup of Messi the dog
Kevin Winter / Getty Images
The Border Collie appeared in Anatomy of a Fall, a French film that was up for several awards on Sunday night including Best Picture.

Person walking with Messi on a snowy ground near a wooden structure
Neon / Courtesy Everett Collection

The movie follows a woman accused of killing her husband after he fell from a chalet.

Two people stand by a dead bloody body in the snow
Neon / Courtesy Everett Collection

Justine Triet and Arthur Harari won Best Original Screenplay for the film on Sunday night. Justine also directed the film.

Arthur Harari and Justine Triet with their Oscars
Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

"Even though he's a dog, [he] may have given the performance of the year in Anatomy of a Fall," Jimmy said during his monologue, before calling Messi's performance in one much-discussed scene "incredible."

Screenshot from &quot;Anatomy of a Fall&quot;
Neon / Courtesy Everett Collection

Messi has been a darling of awards season, attending Film Independent's live reading of Anatomy of a Fall where he posed with Olivia Wilde. Messi was also at the 2024 Oscars Nominees Luncheon.

Olivia Wilde taking a selfie with Messi the dog
Amanda Edwards / Getty Images

Welp, no one is doing it quite like Messi!

Closeup of Messi the dog
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

