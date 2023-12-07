Adele Revealed Which Celeb Attending Her Vegas Show Made Her "Really, Really Nervous"

Adele's Las Vegas residency, Weekend with Adele, has been such a hit that celebs have flocked to attend since the singer began shows in November of 2022.
Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, as well as Jennifer Lopez, are just a few stars who've made their way to see the "Easy on Me" singer perform her many, many hits. However, Adele recently revealed the one star in attendance that nearly stopped her in her tracks.
"There’s been one there that I shat myself the whole show," Adele told the Hollywood Reporter in a cover story. She was speaking to the publication ahead of receiving the Sherry Lansing Leadership award at their upcoming Women in Entertainment event.
The person who had Adele on her toes is none other than fellow pop star powerhouse Lady Gaga.
Noting they have previously hung out and that she rates her "so hard," Adele said having Gaga at her show left her second-guessing her performance.
"I was like, 'The show’s terrible. It’s rubbish. I’m singing terribly. I’m not funny. My dress is rubbish this week,'" she told the publication. "I was judging myself. And she’s not like that. But she made me really, really nervous."
Such is the power of Gaga that Adele even noted she was aware that Gaga would be in attendance, though "she came in disguise. Well, not in disguise, she just wasn’t dressed up. It’s like me, I’ve put sweatpants on [today]."
Make no mistake, Adele is happy to have celebs and everyone at her shows, noting what matters is that "people come and they enjoy it."
"Because she had a hat on, I walked straight past her and didn’t recognize her until afterwards someone sent me a video. Then I saw her at the Grammys, and we were talking about it. I’ve had lots of amazing people there," she said.
It's not just celebrities that have taken Adele by surprise. In October, the singer made headlines when a video went viral showing her unexpectedly stop performing after realizing the doctor who delivered her son, Angelo, was in the audience.
Adele and her ex-husband Simon Konecki welcomed Angelo in 2012, and the singer noted to the Hollywood Reporter that she hadn't seen the doctor since four days after her son's birth.
"I had no idea he was there [at the show]. His daughter was next to him, and she had a sign. And you’re not supposed to bring signs in, and people keep sneaking them in," she said, noting that reading signs while performing can cause her to forget her lyrics.
"So as I was walking around past the booths, I saw this girl, and I just looked at the sign, and nodded. And then I saw the name of who was her dad. And then I looked next to her, and he was there," she continued. "Oh, yeah, I cried for a week after this."