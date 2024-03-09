33 Travel Essentials That Parents Swear By

1. A BabyBjorn Travel Crib parents are swearing is totally worth every penny. It has a soft, comfy mattress and removable, machine washable crib materials, and it's a breeze to set up, take down, and lug around. It even folds up small enough to fit into a carry-on bag so you don't have to worry about how the heck you're gonna bring it along.
Promising review: "I am so glad I purchased this. My little one (15 months) had a very hard time sleeping in the traditional Pack 'n Play that we had — plus it was always so tough to set up and take down. This crib is AMAZING. Not only did it take like 10 seconds with minimal effort to put up and take down, but my son slept just like he was at home in his normal crib. The mattress is soft and comfortable (based on my son’s ability to fall asleep so quickly). The crib also is a great size and doesn’t take up a lot of space (considering if you’re staying in a traditional hotel room). If you are considering getting a new travel crib, GET THIS ONE! We are so grateful we did!" —Megan
Get it from Amazon for $237.99 (available in two colors).
2. Or an inflatable travel bed so you don't have to share a bed with your kid who's totally a wild sleeper. You'll get better sleep (isn't that what vacation is for?!) and you won't wake up with their foot on your forehead.
It comes with a hand pump! Recommended for kids ages 3–6.
Promising review: "Just buy it! This has been the best travel purchase for our family. Our 3-year-old slept so well, and so did we knowing he was secure in a cozy spot. No more getting kicked by a toddler in the middle of the night! Parents can actually get some rest on vacations! We do have an electric inflation pump, which I would recommend. VERY happy with this toddler travel bed." —C. Callaway
Get it from Amazon for $39.95.
3. A pack of toilet seat covers to use on the road or at the airport so their little tush doesn't touch the gross public toilet — yuck. It also drapes over the sides so if they need to hold onto the sides of the toilet, you don't have to worry.
Promising review: "LOOOOOOVE THESE. I bought these for my recent Disney trip. They are huge, they cover the entire seat with a little extra, so there’s zero worrying over touching the seat. And best of all, they’re a good paper material. It’s thick, unlike the paper-thin one’s you’d find in the stalls at Disney. An absolute must for moms since kids don’t fit on the seat all that great; or like mine who puts her hands on the seat. Even with no kids, if you hate public restrooms like I do, just put like two or three in your bag for the day and you’re golden." —Stephanie Toledo
Get a pack of 24 covers at Amazon for $9.99 (available in two sizes and four quantities).
4. A Games on the Go set with 50 different activities to keep your little one busy because ya know what happens if they aren't distracted every moment of a travel day. Long layover in store that you're dreading because you know your kiddo will need entertaining so they aren't running around screaming? These will soooo come in handy!
It comes with guessing games, memory challenges, trivia questions, word games, searching games, and more!
Promising reviews: "Super fun for games for traveling with my kids (aged 5 and 14) across country. I'll leave this in the car permanently." —Elizabeth A. Hurst
"For a quick and convenient game that can literally be taken anywhere, this game is perfect! The cost was great and the games are fun, quick, and can be played by kids and adults of all ages. I would love to see families pulling these cards out while waiting for dinner at a restaurant or while sitting in the subway together rather than everyone pulling out their iPhones! These fun interactive games will get the whole family talking and playing together. Love it! I did notice that on a couple of the cards my daughter, who’s 8 years old, had to read the card a couple of times or hand it to me to explain to her, but once I read the directions she was good to go. Overall, a great purchase!" —Julie
Get it from Amazon for $8.28.
5. A lightweight, compact stroller that can fit in the overhead bin on a plane (cuz it folds up so small) so you don't have to rent one when you're out. Also a plus — you won't have to go wait for it when grabbing your luggage! Pull this baby out and stroll your kiddo right on over to grab your suitcases.
It can hold kids who weigh up to 55 pounds and it only weighs 9.5 pounds.
Promising review: "This is a must-have for all parents with toddlers, especially if you are going on a trip. We went to a place where they do not recommend a stroller because it’s too bulky and gets in your way. Well, using this was not a problem at all. People were amazed how this thing works, and it’s really handy. Very easy to fold. Very light and not space consuming in your trunk! Love it so much!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $199.99+ (available in six styles and three colors).
6. And a stroller cover you can throw over your stroller when you're in line to see Mickey Mouse at Disney World and that Florida weather starts to do its thing. Your little one will stay nice and dry through the wild downpour and you'll be wishing you could trade places with your 4-year-old.
Promising review: "A must-have for vacations. This rain cover and mosquito net was perfect for our vacation! It fit over our stroller nicely and was great for the two-day trip we took to Cincinnati as some days we used the net and one day it rained when we went to the zoo so we used the cover! The baby didn't get overheated inside and was a happy camper since he could see through it. Very easy to use and worth every penny!"—Tlake33111
Get it from Amazon for $16.98+ (available in two colors).
7. A Montessori busy board to keep your kiddo entertained on your flight until they *hopefully* fall asleep (crossing my fingers for you 🤞!). It has a bunch of zippers, buttons, laces, and buckles for your toddler to fiddle with, and it folds up and has handles so it'll be easy to carry.
Promising review: "Absolutely love this busy board! We bought this to keep our 1-year-old distracted on a 3.5-hour airplane ride. She absolutely loved it and couldn’t stop playing with it. We tied it to the seat tray so it didn’t slide all over. It is easy to carry, fits into a backpack no issue, and I love that it is all one piece — no tiny pieces to misplace!"—LEG 585
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in eight colors).
8. A JetKids ride-on carry-on suitcase because you know your little independent one won't let you carry them, then wants you to carry them, then wants to get down, and every single time, you are rushing to the gate. This will give you the peace of mind that your kiddo is right next to you and your little one will think it's a preview of the theme park rides they're about to be on when you all land.
It's recommended for kids ages 3–7 and fits most standard economy seats. It has an adjustable strap so you can carry it over your shoulder, a top handle, and a mattress inside that can be removed and used while in the air. It can be used on your flight as a foot rest for your little one and parents have also used this product while waiting for their flight to keep kids comfy and content.
Promising review: "Traveling with a toddler is always a challenge, but comfort is key, and this little magic package makes the airport trip that much smoother. We can store small toys, a pillow, and one throw blanket for our family of three. Great idea and great buy. We will be using this until it breaks." —TifferTheTrend
Get it from Amazon for $225.56+ (available in six colors).
9. Laundry soap sheets so you can hand-wash your little one's bathing suit that air dried after being wet and reeks. If you're staying somewhere without a washer and dryer, use these bad boys to wash any outfit pieces you may wanna have your kid wear again.
Promising review: "Amazing. Took them on vacation so I could pack light. These worked great! My daughter was covered in mud one day and these took out all of it. Will be ordering them for future trips! Keep in mind you do not get a ton of suds but your clothes still come out clean and smell good." —Maggie Dennis
Get a pack of 50 from Amazon for $11.16.
10. A beach tent because your little babe will eventually need a nap and you'll wanna keep them somewhere shady. Now you won't have to go back to the hotel as soon as your kid starts to yawn. It comes fully assembled so you can just pop it open and instantly have a nice little area for your toddler to play if they get tired of the water.
Promising review: "This was the best investment I made for our beach vacation with a 1-year-old! She was able to take her naps at normal time so we weren’t packing up to go back and forth. The extended floor was so nice to keep sand out and be able to sit and play with her. Holding onto it for the next trip, and I would definitely recommend to anyone traveling with a baby or toddler!" —Heather
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in two colors).
11. A hanging toiletry bag so you can fit you and your kiddo's haircare products into one convenient little space. Plus, it has enough space to store your makeup and skincare products in it, too. It *also* has two water-resistant compartments with elastic bands that'll help keep shampoo bottles and such upright and help prevent 'em from toppling all over the place and spilling.
Promising review: "I am OBSESSED with this. It was so nice to have a bag I could just hang from the towel rack and keep organized instead of having to dig to the bottom of a deep bag. My kids could also reach the bottom pouch to get out the things they needed. I like that there are mesh pockets for organization inside plastic, waterproof zippers. Plus, it just looks nice!" —bebeslo
Get it from Amazon for $22.99 (available in six colors).