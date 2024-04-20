I Don’t Mean To Be Dramatic, But Reviewers Swear These 28 Products Changed Their Lives

It is both iOS- and Android-compatible, is water-resistant, and can find your key out of Bluetooth range by showing you — through an app — your last Bluetooth tracked location. It can *also* be used to find your phone even when it's on silent by just double clicking the Tile!

Promising reviews: "I love this product, I'm always losing my keys and these help a lot. One time, I lost my phone at Target after putting it down but after walking around the store and pressing my Tile I was able to hear my phone go off from 50 feet away. These are lifesaving for people who constantly are looking for their things." —Lanelle



"Life changing. This has saved me so much time and frustration!" —Rebecca L.

Get it from Amazon for $24.88+ (available in two colors and in multipacks).